Bringing Classical Music to Life: Young Composers: Be Inspired! Young Audience Member Will Compose Live on Stage

The monolithic building standing sentry in the middle of Grand Avenue in Paonia has come to life – again. Originally built as a department store with apartments upstairs, the Kennedy building has been resurrected to serve its original purpose. The building provides a commercial space for a group of entrepreneurial women downstairs, and will soon offer unique downtown apartment living spaces on the second floor. Proprietors Amy DeLuca and her partner Frederick Zimmer have breathed new life into the iconic building, creating five unique retail spaces, and are in the process of remodeling five distinctive flats on the second floor, transforming the once tired space into a vibrant shopping and living experience.

PAONIA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO