Bringing Classical Music to Life: Young Composers: Be Inspired! Young Audience Member Will Compose Live on Stage

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Artist Profile: Angie-Pants and the Secret Rooms – Hintercraft Handmade
Step inside the magical space Angie Shireman has created from an old laundromat in Cedaredge and be prepared to leave your self-judgment and apprehensions about your talent at the door. “Angie-Pants,” as she is called by those who know and love her, has created a vibrant and active working art studio, offering unique shopping experiences and creative workshops for the artist in everyone – and she’s just getting started.
New on the Block: Black Cat Pizza – Superstition is the Way
It’s hard not to notice the new sign on Bridge Street in Hotchkiss. The iconic cat face conjures up images from childhood of the 4th of July and firecrackers with a very similar logo across the pack. Black Cat Pizza is an explosion of flavor. Owners Dan and Angela have created an entirely new and inviting space from a tired building and happened to have snagged one of the most renowned pizza chefs in Western Colorado to take up residency in the kitchen.
Crawford Fire Auxiliary's Wine, Cheese & Dessert Fundraiser
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Jennifer Ann Thomas
Jennifer Ann Thomas, born April 2, 1955, passed away on December 11, 2022. Jennifer lived most recently on Redlands Mesa; prior to that, she was a resident of Paonia. Her sister, Susan Jakust Dalton of Telluride, survives Jennifer. She has three nephews: Erik M. Dalton of Telluride, Kurt A. Dalton of Scarsdale, New York, and Christopher C. Dalton of Golden, Co. Jennifer was raised in the Metro Detroit area and lived for many years in Ohio before moving to Paonia in 2013. A Remembrance of Jennifer’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Delta County Planning Commission Meeting 02/08/23 - Public Only Allowed Via Zoom. Please click the link for the details on the next meeting and the agenda. A part of the land…
Mary Josephine Reid
Mary Josephine Reid passed away January 21st, 2023 at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 94 years old. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Co. on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 11am with graveside service following at 12pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia Co. Viewing will be at 10am. Luncheon at 1pm at Sacred Heart.
The Kennedy Building – Pillar of Paonia
The monolithic building standing sentry in the middle of Grand Avenue in Paonia has come to life – again. Originally built as a department store with apartments upstairs, the Kennedy building has been resurrected to serve its original purpose. The building provides a commercial space for a group of entrepreneurial women downstairs, and will soon offer unique downtown apartment living spaces on the second floor. Proprietors Amy DeLuca and her partner Frederick Zimmer have breathed new life into the iconic building, creating five unique retail spaces, and are in the process of remodeling five distinctive flats on the second floor, transforming the once tired space into a vibrant shopping and living experience.
Doris Marie Kane
Doris Marie Kane passed away at the Eagle Ridge Care Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado the afternoon of January 19th, 2023. She was 83 years old. Doris was born August 2nd, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Lorene Higgs and Lum Lewis Foster. She grew up in Denver, Colorado and graduated from West High School and continued her education attending Western State College in Gunnison, CO.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
Delta County Planning Commission Meeting 02/08/23 - Public Only Allowed Via Zoom
Please click the link for the details on the next meeting and the agenda. A part of the land use codes is on the agenda.
Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
KJCT8
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
Fire in Colbran
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has received reports of a fire at Cattleman’s Grill in Colbran, Colorado. Western Slope Now will report on this as more information becomes available.
KJCT8
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man. Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes. Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved...
Jury acquits former assisted living health care worker charged in Grand Junction death case
A former assisted living health care worker in Grand Junction was found not guilty on Thursday in connection with the death of 86-year-old Hazel Place, a dementia patient left unattended outside in 100-degree heat for six hours in June 2021. The Mesa County district court jury of eight men and...
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
KJCT8
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
KJCT8
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
Looking Closer at Proposed LUC Updates — Business Use of a Home
An objective analysis of the certified copy of the proposed Delta County Land Use Code (LUC) updates, reveals that the proposed document does contain much more than just clarifying text. While there are certainly areas where technical formatting and clarifying word usage was modified, there are areas of the code that were extensively modified, added to, and, in some instances, completely rewritten, in effect increasing land use rules and regulations. One feature that enhances user-functionality of the proposed document are the index links that take the reader to the desired section of text.
KJCT8
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
