Aron Stevens has done very well for himself since his WWE departure, but his failed Money In The Bank cash-in on John Cena seems to be a moment that has followed his career. The former Damien Sandow spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where her revealed that at point prior to his MITB cash-in, he was told he would be world champion. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

2 DAYS AGO