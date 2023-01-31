Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.

2 DAYS AGO