Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
Shawn Michaels Hasn’t Been Given Any Information Regarding NXT Call-Ups, Says Everyone Is Focused On WrestleMania
One of the biggest yearly traditions for WWE is when talent from NXT gets called up around WrestleMania season, but that’s not certain for 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked about this during the recent NXT media call, where the Heartbreak Kid answered a ton of questions regarding tomorrow’s Vengeance Day premium live event. Check out what he had to say about call-ups in the highlights below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Reality Of Wrestling Will Be Working With WWE NXT Moving Forward, Booker T Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be working with NXT moving forward. The Texas-based promotion, which has a strong alumni including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, wrote the following on Twitter:. Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
Mark Henry Says He and Vince McMahon Went Back and Forth For Roughly Two Years About His Hair
Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks. The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.
Tony Khan Still Interested In An AEW and WWE Joint Event But Understands That It Would Be Very Political
Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.
Identities Of The Women Who Were Part Of Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Entrance Revealed
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Breakker went over with two spears. Before the match, Waller had a special...
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below. -Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title. Grayson Waller...
Dax Harwood on Why WWE’s Terry Taylor Isn’t the Best Coach
On the latest episode of his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood discussed the legendary Terry Taylor and their working relationship. Taylor currently works as a WWE Performance Center Coach, and has been there since 2012, right around the time Harwood signed with WWE. Harwood said the following:. Well, Terry and I...
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
Backstage News on ROH TV Returning, Upcoming ROH Tapings
ROH is reportedly set to tape their new TV show during the last weekend of February. A new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling notes that wrestlers were told the tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. It’s believed the tapings will be held at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
Aron Stevens Says WWE Told Him He Would Be World Champion Prior To Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Aron Stevens has done very well for himself since his WWE departure, but his failed Money In The Bank cash-in on John Cena seems to be a moment that has followed his career. The former Damien Sandow spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where her revealed that at point prior to his MITB cash-in, he was told he would be world champion. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Big WWE NXT Title Feud Revealed for WrestleMania 39 Weekend After Bron Breakker Retains at Vengeance Day
The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match, and it looks like he already has his next challenger. Per the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, the only way to win the...
Sami Callihan Says Fans Will “Be In For A Crazy Ride” With Current IMPACT Storyline
Sami Callihan has done it all in IMPACT Wrestling, which is why he’s excited about the current storyline he has going with The Design. The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he praised the direction of The Design angle, and even hinted to fans that things are only going to get crazier.
The Elite Title Defense Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
Brock Anderson Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Talks His AEW Tryout Match
Brock Anderson has continued to rise as one of the hottest young prospects in the wrestling circuit. The AEW talent, and son of Arn Anderson, recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his love of the business, one that began at a very young age. Anderson also gives details about his AEW tryout match, which he reveals had 50 people in attendance. Highlights from the interview are below.
