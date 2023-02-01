Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
After Surviving Brutal Grizzly Bear Attack, Wrestler is Returning to the Ring
It’s been three months since Northwest College wrestler Brady Lowry survived a grizzly bear attack thanks to the bravery of his teammate and friend, Kendell Cummings. They, alongside two other wrestling mates, were set upon by a grizzly while hiking outside Powell, Wyoming this past October 15. The bruin attacked Brady first, but Kendell immediately charged the bear to save his friend. Both young men would require significant medical attention and recovery, and through it all they’ve had one thought on their minds. And no, it’s not grizzly bears. It’s getting back out on the mat.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
Comments / 0