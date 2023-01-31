Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Hasn’t Been Given Any Information Regarding NXT Call-Ups, Says Everyone Is Focused On WrestleMania
One of the biggest yearly traditions for WWE is when talent from NXT gets called up around WrestleMania season, but that’s not certain for 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked about this during the recent NXT media call, where the Heartbreak Kid answered a ton of questions regarding tomorrow’s Vengeance Day premium live event. Check out what he had to say about call-ups in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Admits She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During 2022 Hiatus
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash before returning on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat Rousey for the title. While appearing on Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Flair was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shutdown Of WCW Live Events
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast. During it, Bischoff recalled taking over WCW in the 90’s where he had the final say on signing talent and the day-to-day operations. WCW had been losing money for years so he decided to shut down the live event business. By 1995, he turned the company around and made it profitable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe
Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big WWE NXT Title Feud Revealed for WrestleMania 39 Weekend After Bron Breakker Retains at Vengeance Day
The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match, and it looks like he already has his next challenger. Per the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, the only way to win the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Confronted By Grayson Waller, Michaels Talks Dijak’s Finger, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call after Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Below are highlights:. * Michaels said they put on a phenomenal show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day, the roster and everyone enjoyed being there....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT Talents In This Year’s Royal Rumble, How It’s Usually A Main Roster Call
Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title. Grayson Waller...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below. -Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Hypes WrestleMania Match Against Roman Reigns: “Gonna’ Be The Wildest Chapter In An Amazing Book One Day”
Cody Rhodes maybe two months away from his main event showdown against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but that doesn’t mean he’s not eagerly preparing. The American Nightmare responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the match graphic for his title bout with The Tribal Chief, where he writes that this run with WWE is going to be a wild chapter in a future book, whoever decides to write it. His full Tweet reads:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says The Ending To The Women’s Royal Rumble Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen
Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Taylor Wilde Opens Up On Being A Mother In The Professional Wrestling Industry
Taylor Wilde has accomplished many things in pro wrestling, but she says being a mother is at the top of that list. Wilde recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where she opens up about how damaging having a kid is to a woman’s body, but says that mom’s in wrestling are more in their prime than ever before. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Identities Of The Women Who Were Part Of Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Entrance Revealed
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Breakker went over with two spears. Before the match, Waller had a special...
Comments / 0