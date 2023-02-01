Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Signs with Impact Wrestling
Dirty Dango has reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling. A new report from PWInsider notes that the former Fandango of WWE recently signed a new contract with Impact. Dango made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory 2022 by accepting an Open Challenge issued by then-Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, but coming up short. Dango then worked the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings with a Before The Impact win over Johnny Swinger. Dango returned to Impact at the January 14 TV tapings, but was defeated by Steve Maclin in a match that aired on January 19. He also worked the recent TV tapings in Kissimmee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Superstar Announces Successful Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons underwent successful knee surgery this week. As noted, last week’s NXT episode featured a parking lot segment where Lyons was injured by a mystery attacker. She later announced that she suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus, but there’s still no word on where the injury occurred.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on Having William Regal Back In WWE, What Regal’s Been Doing Since Returning
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has been back with the company for a month now, but most of his time has been spent with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Reveals Something McMahon Did That Didn’t Sit Right With him
Jake Roberts has worked under Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, but he believes the two promoters couldn’t be any more different from each other. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he also revealed something that Vince McMahon did that didn’t sit right with him after all of these years. Highlights from The Snake’s podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently has no involvement in the WWE NXT creative process. Vince returned to the company several weeks back and there’s been a lot of speculation on McMahon possibly taking back control of WWE creative from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE and outside sources have insisted Triple H will keep control, while Vince is focusing on the sale of the company and media rights fees. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a Vengeance Day media call this week and was asked if McMahon has had any involvement with the NXT writing team, and if not, does Michaels anticipate McMahon getting involved in the process.
Comments / 0