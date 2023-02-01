ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History

The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice

Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for January 31

* Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each found the back of the net twice to help the Jets earn their first multi-goal, third period comeback win of the season in their final contest before the All-Star break. * With 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend just days away, #NHLStats previews the...
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch

NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL

NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media

NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: January 31 vs. Los Angeles

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to earn a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday, as they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to PNC Arena. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+, NHL Network. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 32-9-8 (72 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Mailbag #52: At The Break

RALEIGH, NC. - Welcome to the NHL's All-Star break, y'all. Or rather, perhaps I should say All-Star weekend. What break?. Before we see Andrei Svechnikov take part in tomorrow's Skills Competition and Rod Brind'Amour attempt to lead the Metropolitan Division to back-to-back championships in the tournament on Saturday, let's answer some questions about the Carolina Hurricanes' first "half".
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'

So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role

The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
NHL

B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs

TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
BOSTON, MA
NHL

'BLESSED TO HAVE HIM'

FORT LAUDERDALE - It says a lot about a man when old pals - now, competitors - can't help but smile at the very mention of your name. Nazem Kadri had that big of an impact in Colorado. "We were blessed to have him on our team," said Mikko Rantanen,...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Sandin Pellikka proving he picked right sport ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

Defenseman prospect shifted from cross-country skiing to hockey after present from grandfather. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Axel Sandin Pellikka can...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces

Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Video Review: BOS @ TOR - 14:55 of the First Period

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Pierre Engvall's shot at 14:55 entered the Boston net. Video determined that the puck did not cross the Boston goal line. game recap. Ullmark makes 33 saves, Bruins top Maple Leafs to end 3-game skid. Zacha scores twice,...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?

Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

SHOOT TO THRILL

FORT LAUDERDALE - 11.6% of the time, he scores every time. Nazem Kadri will put that slick shooting percentage to the test on Friday, as he takes part in the Accuracy Shooting challenge at the NHL Skills Competition. And unlike a game, 4-for-4 is the goal here. For this event,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy