ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
ValueWalk

82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars

Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
Benzinga

Cathie Wood On Why Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Insurance Policy Against Hyperinflation

Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood said that Bitcoin BTC/USD provides the greatest protection against wealth confiscation and an insurance policy for the developing world. What Happened: Wood said there’s “hyperinflation all over the world as their currencies have fallen apart,” and “those populations need a fallback — an insurance...
fintechfutures.com

UK challenger Zopa lands £75m funding to fuel growth

UK digital bank Zopa has secured £75 million in a new funding round led by existing investors to drive its next phase of growth. The company was reportedly in talks late last year to raise around $100 million ahead of a mooted future public listing. Zopa says the funding...
fintechfutures.com

South African digital lender Lulalend bags $35m Series B

SME-focused South Africa-based digital lender Lulalend has secured $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Lightrock. New investors DEG, Triodos Investment Management, and Women’s World Banking Asset Management also took part in the round along with existing investors The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Quona Capital.
fintechfutures.com

Financial planning platform Lyfeguard launches in the UK

Lyfeguard, a life planning assistant and document management platform, has launched in the UK with the goal to help streamline financial management and planning. The start-up aims to tackle the problem of poor personal information storage and management. Lyfeguard’s platform allows users to store, share and organise important financial information and legal documents, including birth certificates and wills.
fintechfutures.com

US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B

Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
fintechfutures.com

FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 3 February 2023

Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. PayPal to lay off 2,000 staff over the next few weeks. US payments giant PayPal is set to lay off approximately 2,000 employees, or about 7% of its total staff headcount, over the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy