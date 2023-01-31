Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could Be in the Later Stages of the Bear Market, On-Chain Data Suggests
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent uptrend was met with euphoria and skepticism as prices rallied 40% in the past month – despite ongoing contagion effects spread by the fall of centralized crypto players. Bitcoin...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
Cathie Wood On Why Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Insurance Policy Against Hyperinflation
Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood said that Bitcoin BTC/USD provides the greatest protection against wealth confiscation and an insurance policy for the developing world. What Happened: Wood said there’s “hyperinflation all over the world as their currencies have fallen apart,” and “those populations need a fallback — an insurance...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Zopa lands £75m funding to fuel growth
UK digital bank Zopa has secured £75 million in a new funding round led by existing investors to drive its next phase of growth. The company was reportedly in talks late last year to raise around $100 million ahead of a mooted future public listing. Zopa says the funding...
Down More Than 70%, This Stock Could Soar After Ethereum's Next Upgrade
Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade has wider implications for the cryptocurrency landscape.
fintechfutures.com
South African digital lender Lulalend bags $35m Series B
SME-focused South Africa-based digital lender Lulalend has secured $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Lightrock. New investors DEG, Triodos Investment Management, and Women’s World Banking Asset Management also took part in the round along with existing investors The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Quona Capital.
fintechfutures.com
Financial planning platform Lyfeguard launches in the UK
Lyfeguard, a life planning assistant and document management platform, has launched in the UK with the goal to help streamline financial management and planning. The start-up aims to tackle the problem of poor personal information storage and management. Lyfeguard’s platform allows users to store, share and organise important financial information and legal documents, including birth certificates and wills.
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 3 February 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. PayPal to lay off 2,000 staff over the next few weeks. US payments giant PayPal is set to lay off approximately 2,000 employees, or about 7% of its total staff headcount, over the next few weeks.
