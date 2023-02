The reigning back-to-back Conference USA champions are wasting no time stacking up to their new league competition. UTSA football played its final season as a C-USA representative in the 2022 season, now joining the American Athletic Conference for the 2023 season. As of Friday evening, the Roadrunners sit at 59th overall in the college football recruiting rankings and number one overall in the AAC recruiting rankings.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO