Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
WWE NXT viewership down, 18-49 rating up for Vengeance Day go-home show
NXT fell below 600,000 viewers on Tuesday night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels On The Evolution Of WWE NXT From Triple H’s Era
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels recently appeared on “Busted Open Radio” where he discussed how the new era of the NXT brand is different from the one under Triple H despite the core “family atmosphere” remaining constant. Michaels said,. “That’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Mentions Former AEW World Champion On WWE Show
Ever since his triumphant return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Cody Rhodes has been a busy man. In a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” The American Nightmare discussed a variety of topics; most importantly his impending collision with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Comments On A Possible All-Women’s Show In WWE
Ever since the women’s revolution kicked into high gear in WWE, many have wondered if an all-women’s show could happen in the near future. In 2018, fans were treated with the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view event with Evolution which featured the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Ronda Rousey. Although the event was considered a success by many, there hasn’t been any news on a possible sequel or a weekly television show featuring just the women on the roster.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
ewrestlingnews.com
Joy Giovanni Reflects On Feeling Betrayed After Devastating WWE 2005 Release
Former WWE Diva Joy Giovanni felt devastated when she was given the news of her release from the promotion in 2005. Giovanni placed third in WWE’s 2004 Diva Search competition, but was offered a contract anyway, but was released from WWE in the Summer of ’05. Appearing on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Comments On The Bella Twins' WWE Raw XXX Criticism
When the special "Raw is XXX" edition of "WWE Raw" came to a conclusion last week, one of the biggest talking points was the reaction to the show by the Bella Twins. Brie and Nikki Bella bemoaned the promotion, or lack thereof, of the women's division during the broadcast, even going as far to say that WWE avoided doing so due to the absence of former WWE stars Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Saraya (fka Paige). The Bellas later expanded on their criticism during a talk show appearance.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Calls Vince McMahon A ‘Tremendous Asset’ To WWE
Vince McMahon returned to WWE last month and reinstated himself as the Executive Chairman of the Board. McMahon’s return led to multiple shareholders suing WWE. Chief Content Officer Triple H is delighted about his father-in-law’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors. During Thursday’s Q4 financial results call, Triple H discussed his current role alongside McMahon’s homecoming. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Powerrr Live! Results January, 31 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com coverage for the first live episode of NWA Powerrr! Tonight’s show is coming at you from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The card is stacked this evening, featuring a wedding between May Valentine and Aron Stevens, and a No Tables Match between Bully Ray and Odinson. NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus will sign a contract tonight for his upcoming match against former champion, Matt Cardona, at the Nuff Said Pay Per View event. The Fixers will defend the United States Tag Team Championship against the Country Gentlemen. Lastly, the Champions Series Tournament comes to a close with the final match between Team Tyrus and Team Rock N’ Roll. Who will emerge victorious?
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
Comments / 0