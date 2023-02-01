Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months
A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
tjrwrestling.net
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Has Fired People Since Vince McMahon’s Return
With plenty of people getting their marching orders from WWE in recent weeks, there has been a new insight into why Vince McMahon is cleaning house. Whilst Vince McMahon’s return to WWE shocked the wrestling world, it was only the tip of the iceberg. With three members of the Board gone in a matter of days and McMahon back at the top of the tree, reports quickly started emerging about the company being up for sale.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Becomes AEW’s King Of Television Once Again
Samoa Joe’s claim to be the one true King of Television in AEW is legitimate once again as Joe defeated Darby Allin in a violent bout for the TNT Title on Dynamite. Samoa Joe lost the TNT Championship on the first Dynamite of 2023 to Darby Allin in Allin’s hometown of Seattle and since then, Joe has been on the hunt for revenge.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
wrestletalk.com
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."
tjrwrestling.net
Details Why Cody Rhodes Won WWE Royal Rumble
An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Explains Royal Rumble Selection Process For NXT Talent
Shawn Michaels has shed some light on how WWE decides what NXT wrestlers get to appear in the Royal Rumble matches every year. The 2023 Royal Rumble featured the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches on the show. The Men’s match was won by Cody Rhodes while the Women’s match was won by Rhea Ripley. Both wrestlers were the favorites going into the matches, so it’s not like those results surprised people watching the show.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Revealed As Maximum Male Models’ Stylist
The Maximum Male Models made a surprising appearance on this week’s episode of Raw. ma.çé and mån.sôör began titillating the juices of our guilty pleasures back in May of 2022 as a part of the SmackDown brand, where they remained with Maxxine Dupri until this week’s Raw debut appearance.
tjrwrestling.net
Strongest Merchandise Sellers In WWE Revealed
With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, the top merchandise sellers in WWE at the moment have been revealed. Always a key time in WWE, the period from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania is when the most eyes are on the product, which in turn means people have their wallets out more – be it for tickets or merchandise.
