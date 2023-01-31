Read full article on original website
Shane Edwards
4d ago
We'll need to vastly reduce if not eliminate years and years worth of created dependence on the government and handouts. We'll need to reprogram our society into believing success and wealth is good, not evil and that everyone has the opportunity to achieve it no matter the color of their skin or just how many challenges are in their path. The greatest form of oppression is creating dependence, killing self-reliance, and convincing people that their destiny of destitute or wealth was decided at birth, and the color of their skin has everything to do with it. In other words, we need to stop the Dems' agenda!
