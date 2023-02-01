Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Kota Ibushi Could Face Boxing Legend In MMA Fight
Kota Ibushi has been approached with a unique offer to wrestle an iconic boxer. Now that Kota Ibushi is a free agent following the end of his NJPW contract, he has been taking bookings and offers from different companies. He has already confirmed his appearance for GCW in March. And...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Becomes AEW’s King Of Television Once Again
Samoa Joe’s claim to be the one true King of Television in AEW is legitimate once again as Joe defeated Darby Allin in a violent bout for the TNT Title on Dynamite. Samoa Joe lost the TNT Championship on the first Dynamite of 2023 to Darby Allin in Allin’s hometown of Seattle and since then, Joe has been on the hunt for revenge.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Has Fired People Since Vince McMahon’s Return
With plenty of people getting their marching orders from WWE in recent weeks, there has been a new insight into why Vince McMahon is cleaning house. Whilst Vince McMahon’s return to WWE shocked the wrestling world, it was only the tip of the iceberg. With three members of the Board gone in a matter of days and McMahon back at the top of the tree, reports quickly started emerging about the company being up for sale.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Says The Elite “Were The Enemy” In NJPW Before Their Exit
Cody Rhodes has shared an interesting story about playing Shane McMahon’s theme song regularly prior to AEW launching. Things are good when you’re the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in 2023. Cody is getting ready for the biggest match of his life in two months when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and April 2nd. Cody earned that title shot after winning the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Considering Launching AEW Streaming Service
Tony Khan may be looking to create a Network of his own for AEW. AEW boasts a massive roster of over 100 male wrestlers and over 30 female wrestlers. Some of these wrestlers have history in Ring of Honor, which has now become a subsidiary of sorts for AEW. And...
tjrwrestling.net
Two Prominent AEW Stars Got Into Backstage “Scuffle” At 2022 PPV Event
New details have emerged about a backstage fight between two AEW stars following some uncomfortable interactions in the ring. There was a backstage fight at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022 between Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks, according to a report from Fightful Select. At AEW Double...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Like Logan Paul – “He’s Not A Wrestler”
Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul while claiming that the YouTube star is not a wrestler among other things in a lengthy statement on Instagram. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it near the end of the match until he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29. Rollins was the fourth last man in the match, Paul was third last while GUNTHER was the runner-up to the winner, Cody Rhodes.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Bautista Wants WWE Hall Of Fame Class Induction To Be This Year
Dave Bautista has made it clear that he would really like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. During the WWE Ruthless Aggression Era in the mid-2000s, Dave Bautista competed in WWE as Batista leading to a very successful career for the man known as “The Animal.” Batista was one of the most popular superstars in WWE during most of his run which saw him become a six-time World Champion in WWE. Batista was also part of the stable Evolution with Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton.
tjrwrestling.net
Strongest Merchandise Sellers In WWE Revealed
With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, the top merchandise sellers in WWE at the moment have been revealed. Always a key time in WWE, the period from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania is when the most eyes are on the product, which in turn means people have their wallets out more – be it for tickets or merchandise.
tjrwrestling.net
Details Why Cody Rhodes Won WWE Royal Rumble
An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Why His “Broken” Character Will Be Different If It Returns
Matt Hardy has explained that if the “Broken” character were to return, it would be different from what fans are used to in the past. When it comes to Matt Hardy, there are a lot of different characters he portrayed over the last 25 years that have captivated wrestling fans.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Credits Ronda Rousey For Escalating Women’s Evolution
A WWE Hall of Famer has waxed lyrical about Ronda Rousey and the former MMA star’s ability to skyrocket the women’s evolution in the company. Ronda Rousey was a bronze medal Olympic judoka before taking the world of mixed martial arts by storm and becoming one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in UFC history. In 2018, Rousey took her appeal and talents from the Octagon to the squared circle when she joined WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Adam Cole Recalls Dealing With Scary Head Injury
Adam Cole dealt with some serious injuries in 2022 due to multiple concussions and he has shed some light on what he dealt with. On the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made a surprise appearance to announce that he is going to be wrestling again after spending the last six months recovering from two serious concussions.
tjrwrestling.net
Natalya Earns Spot In Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Lineup
Natalya earned a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber joining four other women along with a sixth woman to be decided soon. At the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 18th, six women will be competing in an Elimination Chamber match with the winner earning a Raw Women’s Title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.
