BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In its final home dual of the season, Lehigh picked up bonus point victories in the first three bouts and never looked back as the Mountain Hawks defeated Army West Point 26-9 Saturday inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Salute to Service, presented by Weis Markets. Lehigh won seven of the first eight bouts, scoring bonus points in four, to earn the victory, improving its season record to 7-9. "It was exactly what we wanted," Lehigh head coachPat Santoro said. "We were fortunate to win the coin toss and everybody did what they were supposed to do. Everyone competed pretty hard. It was good to have Josh (Humphreys) back. We lost some tight ones at the end. You want to win them all, but Army has a really good team so we have something to build off right now."

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO