lehighsports.com
Lehigh Uses Total Team Effort to Defeat Lafayette 79-48
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team stormed to a 79-48 victory over Lafayette Saturday night at Stabler Arena. The game was presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute and was also Lehigh's National Girls and Women in Sports Day. 'The environment was great," said senior Frannie Hottinger. "We had...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Claims Two-Point Victory over Rival Lafayette
EASTON, Pa. – As Lafayette's last-second shot rimmed out, the Lehigh men's basketball squad defeated Lafayette, 66-64, inside the Kirby Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. Lehigh is now 14-9 overall and improves its Patriot League record to 9-3 as Lafayette falls to 7-18 on the year and 5-7 in league action. The Brown and White won their third straight game against the Leopards and took down the Leopards for the second time this season to sweep the series.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Ride Fast Start to 26-9 Triumph Over Army West Point
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In its final home dual of the season, Lehigh picked up bonus point victories in the first three bouts and never looked back as the Mountain Hawks defeated Army West Point 26-9 Saturday inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Salute to Service, presented by Weis Markets. Lehigh won seven of the first eight bouts, scoring bonus points in four, to earn the victory, improving its season record to 7-9. "It was exactly what we wanted," Lehigh head coachPat Santoro said. "We were fortunate to win the coin toss and everybody did what they were supposed to do. Everyone competed pretty hard. It was good to have Josh (Humphreys) back. We lost some tight ones at the end. You want to win them all, but Army has a really good team so we have something to build off right now."
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Host Lafayette in The Rivalry, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a week off from competition, the Lehigh women's basketball team returns to Stabler Arena to take on Lafayette on Saturday at 4 p.m. in The Rivalry, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. This game will also be Lehigh's National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration and alumni day for the Mountain Hawks.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Travels to Easton to Renew The Rivalry with Lafayette
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Rivalry is renewed as the Lehigh men's basketball team makes the short trip to Easton, Pa. to take on Lafayette in the Kirby Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. Lehigh (13-9, 8-3 PL) is looking to rebound...
lehighsports.com
Season Preview: Women's Tennis Entering 2023 Season with High Expectations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's tennis team will enter the 2023 season with high expectations as the team will open up the season inside the Lewis Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday and Sunday. The Mountain Hawks will host Marist on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Mount St. Mary's at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Drops Season Opener to St. John's
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Mountain Hawks were unable to overcome St. John's on Friday night inside the Lewis Indoor Tennis Center, falling to the Red Storm 7-0 in their first match of the season. Lehigh battled with St. John's during doubles play but ultimately gave up the doubles point, falling...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Head to Florida to Open Spring Season at Lady Bison Classic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's golf team is getting out of the cold and heading to Florida to open its spring campaign. The Mountain Hawks are headed to Panama City Beach, Fla., to compete in the three-day Lady Bison Classic, hosted by Lipscomb, at Bay Point Golf Club. Action begins Sunday and continues through Tuesday with a shotgun start all three mornings set for 8 a.m.
lehighsports.com
Hunt Named IL Women Preseason All-American
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Junior goalkeeper Hayley Hunt added another preseason accolade to her resume, being named preseason second team All-American by Inside Lacrosse Women on Friday morning. This is the third preseason honor for the Philadelphia native, who was most recently named preseason Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year and...
