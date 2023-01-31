A blaze that destroyed a garage along Cold Run Valley Road west of Berkeley Springs has been pushed by high winds into the woods and spread over the top of Warm Springs Ridge. Dozens of fire units from as far away as Fayetteville, Pa. have joined the effort to contain the fire, which was creeping east down Warm Springs Ridge toward Widmyer Elementary School, which sits at the valley floor. Flames were visible from along U.S. 522 as darkness set in today, Friday, February 3. Additional fire units from around the region were still responding to the scene at 8 p.m., hours after the blaze began.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO