KFDA
West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -”We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....”. Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2023: East Texas student-athletes continue athletic careers
TYLER, Texas — East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes are getting the chance to sign the dotted line to officially commit to the school of their choice as they continue their athletic and academic careers. It's National Signing Day 2023!. CBS19 and our newspaper partners are all...
Newswest9.com
Locked On Cowboys: Senior Bowl prospects for Dallas to keep an eye on
NFL.com's Chad Reuter joins Marcus Mosher to preview the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. They talk which receivers, DBs & DTs could be draft targets for Dallas. Plus more!
Newswest9.com
Locked On Cowboys: Who will be Dallas' next offensive coordinator?
Locked On Cowboys hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool walk through four candidates who could become the Dallas Cowboys' next offensive coordinator. Plus much more!
chatsports.com
Texas State Surrenders Late Lead, Falls to Troy 84-78
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State and Troy fought like two teams atop the Sun Belt Conference standings on Thursday, but four turnovers and 3-of-10 shooting in the final five minutes hindered the Bobcats as they lost 84-78 to the Trojans at Strahan Arena. Texas State (15-7, 7-4 Sun...
Texas Tech riding high into Waco
Joe Yeager and Jarret Johnson preview Texas Tech's upcoming matchup against Baylor on Saturday in Waco, TX.
A Fan 2 States Away from Whitehouse, Texas Has Named a New Street After Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes was THE star of the Whitehouse Wildcats football team during his high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. From there, he took his talents to Lubbock to lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders. While there, he put up some impressive numbers and won some big games. His time at Tech impressed the staff of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs so they drafted him with 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Since that time, Patrick Mahomes has lit up the NFL and is getting ready to play in his third Super Bowl. Its no wonder he has a legion of fans, including in Utah where a street was named after him.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reject Big 12’s opening early 2024 departure offer
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners rejected the Big 12’s opening offer as part of their negotiations for the two programs to exit the conference early, in route for the SEC in 2024, according to CBS Sports. It remains unclear what the Big 12’s offer initially entailed. Bring...
College Football News
Texas Tech Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Texas Tech football schedule 2023: Who do the Red Raiders miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Texas Tech Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Texas Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Red Raiders miss from the Big 12 slate?
LSU offers a 2025 Texas offensive lineman
Michael Fasusi is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He is from Lewisville, Texas, where he plays for Lewisville High School. The Lewisville Farmers finished the 2022 season 12-2 with a loss to Prosper in the 6A D1 quarterfinals. Fasusi currently has no Crystal Ball projections...
Click2Houston.com
Ridge Point girls take on Ft. Bend Austin
HOUSTON – You can watch the Ridge Point girls take on Fort Bend Austin during their basketball game at 5:30 p.m. The game will be LIVE in the player above. KPRC 2 is live streaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
