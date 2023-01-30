Patrick Mahomes was THE star of the Whitehouse Wildcats football team during his high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. From there, he took his talents to Lubbock to lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders. While there, he put up some impressive numbers and won some big games. His time at Tech impressed the staff of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs so they drafted him with 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Since that time, Patrick Mahomes has lit up the NFL and is getting ready to play in his third Super Bowl. Its no wonder he has a legion of fans, including in Utah where a street was named after him.

WHITEHOUSE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO