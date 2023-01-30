ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KFDA

West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -”We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....”. Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.
CANYON, TX
chatsports.com

Texas State Surrenders Late Lead, Falls to Troy 84-78

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State and Troy fought like two teams atop the Sun Belt Conference standings on Thursday, but four turnovers and 3-of-10 shooting in the final five minutes hindered the Bobcats as they lost 84-78 to the Trojans at Strahan Arena. Texas State (15-7, 7-4 Sun...
SAN MARCOS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fan 2 States Away from Whitehouse, Texas Has Named a New Street After Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes was THE star of the Whitehouse Wildcats football team during his high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. From there, he took his talents to Lubbock to lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders. While there, he put up some impressive numbers and won some big games. His time at Tech impressed the staff of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs so they drafted him with 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Since that time, Patrick Mahomes has lit up the NFL and is getting ready to play in his third Super Bowl. Its no wonder he has a legion of fans, including in Utah where a street was named after him.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers a 2025 Texas offensive lineman

Michael Fasusi is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He is from Lewisville, Texas, where he plays for Lewisville High School. The Lewisville Farmers finished the 2022 season 12-2 with a loss to Prosper in the 6A D1 quarterfinals. Fasusi currently has no Crystal Ball projections...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ridge Point girls take on Ft. Bend Austin

HOUSTON – You can watch the Ridge Point girls take on Fort Bend Austin during their basketball game at 5:30 p.m. The game will be LIVE in the player above. KPRC 2 is live streaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
SUGAR LAND, TX

