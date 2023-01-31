Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 3, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Feb. 3. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Black History Month Event: The Montgomery Parks exhibit “The Rise of Newmantown” is on display today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood. Learn the history of Albert and Mary Newman, who in 1862 emigrated from Virginia as freedmen to farm and build a thriving African American community known as “Newmantown.” The exhibit is on display every Friday and Saturday in February.
mymcmedia.org
Wheaton Exhibit Explores History of Montgomery County Lynchings
An exhibit that examines the two lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the late 1800s is on display at the Wheaton Library through Feb. 28. The exhibit, titled, “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” was created by the Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project in collaboration with Peerless Rockville and Montgomery History. It memorializes and honors two men who were lynched in Rockville—John Diggs-Dorsey in 1880 and Sidney Randolph in 1896. It also honors George Peck, who was lynched in Poolesville in 1880.
mymcmedia.org
Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School
Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Parks to Close Beach Drive Tuesday, Feb. 7
Parts of Beach Drive in Kensington will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Thursday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Montgomery Parks’ ongoing deer population management program necessitates the closure of Beach Drive from Cedar Lane to Knowles Avenue in the Rock Creek Stream Valley Park.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Pedestrian Dies One Day After Being Struck by Vehicle
A pedestrian from Montgomery Village died Thursday after being struck while crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road. Sterling David Brown, 67, was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west at 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, who was travelling northbound, according to Montgomery County Police.
mymcmedia.org
High School Athletes Face Off in Bocce Championship
Eight high schools faced off Saturday in the 2023 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Bocce Championship. Northwood High School won the title, with Poolesville High School coming in second. “Everyone gets into it, even though they’re like, ‘Okay, it’s just rolling the ball,’ but once they really understand, they get...
Comments / 0