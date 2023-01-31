Today is Friday, Feb. 3. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Black History Month Event: The Montgomery Parks exhibit “The Rise of Newmantown” is on display today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood. Learn the history of Albert and Mary Newman, who in 1862 emigrated from Virginia as freedmen to farm and build a thriving African American community known as “Newmantown.” The exhibit is on display every Friday and Saturday in February.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO