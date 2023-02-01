Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Pitt Offers Finnish Prospect Morris Ugusuk, Friend of Federiko Federiko
On Tuesday, the Pitt basketball program offered a high school prospect for the first time in months, extending a scholarship offer to Morris Ugusuk out of Helsinki, Finland. Ugusuk, who is a 6-foot-4 guard in the class of 2024, plays basketball in Finland still but plans to come over to the United States for his senior year.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
utv44.com
Alabama mayors comment on Tyre Nichols' killing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayors across Alabama met on Monday in Mobile to address the state’s most important issues. One of the topics was public safety and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. "So, the conversation...
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
Tequila Cowboy owner signs lease to take over Jerome Bettis Grille 36
The owner of Tequila Cowboy is set to take over the location that was once Jerome Bettis Grille 36 in Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of Tequila Cowboy will turn the former Jerome Bettis Grille 36 into a restaurant/sports bar. It’s being reported that they hope to open in June. A name […]
lsxmag.com
Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
nextpittsburgh.com
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: A Hill District native’s journey from troubled cop to neighborhood icon
Retired Pittsburgh Police Officer Brenda Tate turned what could have been the worst years of her life into an opportunity for growth. The woman who would be photographed shaking hands with the Dalai Lama and President Bill Clinton and standing between a smiling then-Senator Barack Obama and the late Franco Harris at a gala she was tasked with protecting, was born into one of the most challenging environments imaginable.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
