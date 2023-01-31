Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/5 Indiana Routs Purdue On The Road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A staunch defensive second half helped No. 4/5 Indiana pick up the 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 B1G) scored the first seven points of the game before Purdue was able to get on the board with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. Junior guard Sydney Parrish kept the Hoosiers on top at the media timeout, 10-5, with her first triple of the afternoon.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Indiana falls to No. 1 Penn State in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 18 Indiana, 35-8, on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers won the opening two matches at 125 and 133 lbs. to go up 8-0 before Penn State stormed back with a handful of bonus point victories to take control of the dual.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeat Dartmouth, 5-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis captured their first win of the day, 5-2, against Dartmouth in their first match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday morning. Indiana's No. 2 doubles pair Luc Boulier and Sam Landau won the first of two doubles point after...
iuhoosiers.com
Anticipation – Stakes High When IU Hosts Top-Ranked Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Top-ranked Purdue comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, and anticipation builds. Trey Galloway can't wait. "It's special," the junior guard says. "It's a rivalry like none other. The atmosphere is great. "They're No. 1 for a reason. We have to stick to our game...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. No. 1/1 Purdue
• No. 21/22 Indiana (16-7, 7-5) defeated rival No. 1/1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2), 79-74, on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • Tonight's win marked Indiana's first victory over a No. 1-ranked team since it beat No. 1/1 Michigan on Feb. 2, 2013, 81-73, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was Indiana's eighth win in program history against a No. 1 team.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Kick Off Spring Slate in Boca Raton
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's golf team will restart the 2022-23 season at the FAU Paradise Invitational on Feb. 6-7. The 14-team event will be played at the Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., and will be hosted by Florida Atlantic. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. FAU Paradise Invitational...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 13 Hoosiers Drop Two To Top 10 Opponents At Triton Invite
LA JOLLA, Calif. – No. 13 Indiana dropped a pair on day two of the 2023 Triton Invitational to #2 USC (16-7) and #7 Long Beach State (15-8). KEY MOMENTS. Against the Trojans, the Hoosiers battled early but faced a one-goal deficit after the first, 4-3. USC would go on to score three unanswered goals as it built a 6-3 advantage.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 21/22 Indiana Downs No. 1/1 Purdue 79-74
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The swarm surged, thousands of red-clad Indiana students in full celebration mode poured onto Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall court, and senior forward Race Thompson raised his arms to embrace it beneath a scoreboard glowing this Cream 'n Crimson truth:. Indiana 79, Purdue 74. A defining Hoosier...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling will have Senior Day Festivities Prior to Penn State Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– In addition to Indiana Wrestling's final home dual vs. No. 1 Penn State, the program will celebrate senior day. About 15 minutes prior to the start of the match, the festivities and recognition will begin for Indiana's lone senior leaving the program after this season –––– Luke Baughman.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Earns Semifinal Appearance in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Indiana men's golf advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Match Play Championships on Friday afternoon at the Hammock Beach Resort after earning the tiebreaker against Rutgers (2.5-2.5) in the quarterfinal round. Fifth-year senior Mitch Davis salvaged the round by earning a...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Show Out in Shot Put on Opening Day of Meyo Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Indiana Track and Field teams wrapped up the opening night of the Meyo Invitational on the campus of Notre Dame. A relatively slow night saw the Hoosiers compete across just eight events with the majority of competition set for Saturday in South Bend. Jayden Ulrich...
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes Featured On 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Top 10
LOS ANGELES – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Holmes is leading Indiana and one of the best in the Big Ten as she...
