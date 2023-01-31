ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

No. 4/5 Indiana Routs Purdue On The Road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A staunch defensive second half helped No. 4/5 Indiana pick up the 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 B1G) scored the first seven points of the game before Purdue was able to get on the board with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. Junior guard Sydney Parrish kept the Hoosiers on top at the media timeout, 10-5, with her first triple of the afternoon.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 18 Indiana falls to No. 1 Penn State in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 18 Indiana, 35-8, on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers won the opening two matches at 125 and 133 lbs. to go up 8-0 before Penn State stormed back with a handful of bonus point victories to take control of the dual.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeat Dartmouth, 5-2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis captured their first win of the day, 5-2, against Dartmouth in their first match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday morning. Indiana's No. 2 doubles pair Luc Boulier and Sam Landau won the first of two doubles point after...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Anticipation – Stakes High When IU Hosts Top-Ranked Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Top-ranked Purdue comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, and anticipation builds. Trey Galloway can't wait. "It's special," the junior guard says. "It's a rivalry like none other. The atmosphere is great. "They're No. 1 for a reason. We have to stick to our game...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes vs. No. 1/1 Purdue

• No. 21/22 Indiana (16-7, 7-5) defeated rival No. 1/1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2), 79-74, on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • Tonight's win marked Indiana's first victory over a No. 1-ranked team since it beat No. 1/1 Michigan on Feb. 2, 2013, 81-73, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was Indiana's eighth win in program history against a No. 1 team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Kick Off Spring Slate in Boca Raton

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's golf team will restart the 2022-23 season at the FAU Paradise Invitational on Feb. 6-7. The 14-team event will be played at the Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., and will be hosted by Florida Atlantic. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. FAU Paradise Invitational...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 13 Hoosiers Drop Two To Top 10 Opponents At Triton Invite

LA JOLLA, Calif. – No. 13 Indiana dropped a pair on day two of the 2023 Triton Invitational to #2 USC (16-7) and #7 Long Beach State (15-8). KEY MOMENTS. Against the Trojans, the Hoosiers battled early but faced a one-goal deficit after the first, 4-3. USC would go on to score three unanswered goals as it built a 6-3 advantage.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 21/22 Indiana Downs No. 1/1 Purdue 79-74

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The swarm surged, thousands of red-clad Indiana students in full celebration mode poured onto Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall court, and senior forward Race Thompson raised his arms to embrace it beneath a scoreboard glowing this Cream 'n Crimson truth:. Indiana 79, Purdue 74. A defining Hoosier...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Wrestling will have Senior Day Festivities Prior to Penn State Match

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– In addition to Indiana Wrestling's final home dual vs. No. 1 Penn State, the program will celebrate senior day. About 15 minutes prior to the start of the match, the festivities and recognition will begin for Indiana's lone senior leaving the program after this season –––– Luke Baughman.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Earns Semifinal Appearance in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Indiana men's golf advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Match Play Championships on Friday afternoon at the Hammock Beach Resort after earning the tiebreaker against Rutgers (2.5-2.5) in the quarterfinal round. Fifth-year senior Mitch Davis salvaged the round by earning a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Show Out in Shot Put on Opening Day of Meyo Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Indiana Track and Field teams wrapped up the opening night of the Meyo Invitational on the campus of Notre Dame. A relatively slow night saw the Hoosiers compete across just eight events with the majority of competition set for Saturday in South Bend. Jayden Ulrich...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Holmes Featured On 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

LOS ANGELES – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Holmes is leading Indiana and one of the best in the Big Ten as she...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

