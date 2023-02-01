ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

slubillikens.com

WBB PREVIEW: Billikens at St. Bonaventure Sunday Afternoon

WHERE Reilly Center (St. Bonaventure, N.Y.) With their sights set on earning a third consecutive win, the Saint Louis Billikens (8-16, 4-5 A-10) play at St. Bonaventure (4-21, 1-9 A-10) Sunday, Feb. 5, in the first of two straight road games. Tipoff at the Reilly Center is scheduled for noon...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MBB Preview: Billikens Host VCU with First Place on the Line

TV ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff) Saint Louis and VCU battle for first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena. Game time is set for 6 p.m. (CT). The Billikens and Rams enter the weekend atop the league standings, with VCU owning a half-game edge after Tuesday's results that saw the Billikens fall at Fordham while VCU squeaked out a win at Davidson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Billikens Rally for 5-2 Win over Austin Peay

O'FALLON, Ill. – Saint Louis erased a 2-0 deficit and registered a 5-2 victory over Austin Peay Friday afternoon at St. Clair Tennis Club, improving to 4-0 on the season. "We had to dig deep today against a very well-coached team," head coach Justin Stuckey said. "They took it to us in doubles. We had four freshmen starting today, and all of them stepped up for us and joined Adam (Behun) and Ryota (Fukushima) to help us get the win."
SAINT LOUIS, MO

