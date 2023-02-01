O'FALLON, Ill. – Saint Louis erased a 2-0 deficit and registered a 5-2 victory over Austin Peay Friday afternoon at St. Clair Tennis Club, improving to 4-0 on the season. "We had to dig deep today against a very well-coached team," head coach Justin Stuckey said. "They took it to us in doubles. We had four freshmen starting today, and all of them stepped up for us and joined Adam (Behun) and Ryota (Fukushima) to help us get the win."

