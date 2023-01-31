ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County

On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Police Looking For Missing Woman

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman named Charlonda Brown/McMillan. She is described as a 41-year-old black female, standing at 5″10″ at around 150 pounds with black hair and a red patch that is shoulder length. She has a “Derek” tattoo on her left wrist and two roses on her right arm.
BILOXI, MS

