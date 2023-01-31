The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman named Charlonda Brown/McMillan. She is described as a 41-year-old black female, standing at 5″10″ at around 150 pounds with black hair and a red patch that is shoulder length. She has a “Derek” tattoo on her left wrist and two roses on her right arm.

