darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Arrests One After Search Warrant Reveals Drugs And Weapons
On Tuesday, January 31, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 1969 Gumpond Beall Rd. Lumberton MS. The house belonged to a man named Foster Parrish Youngblood. Upon executing the search warrant, Youngblood was found to be...
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Looking For Missing Woman
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman named Charlonda Brown/McMillan. She is described as a 41-year-old black female, standing at 5″10″ at around 150 pounds with black hair and a red patch that is shoulder length. She has a “Derek” tattoo on her left wrist and two roses on her right arm.
