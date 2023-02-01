ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Benzinga

Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
TechCrunch

Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo

It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
CNBC

Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit

Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Jalopnik

Toyota Took 2022 Global Sales Crown Without Selling More Cars

Toyota is on top once again, Nissan and Renault have put the past to bed and Volvo won’t give up car subscriptions. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 30, 2023. 1st Gear: Three-peat. Toyota’s done it again, beating second-place Volkswagen Group to sell the...
US News and World Report

Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Reuters

China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
investing.com

EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war. The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and...
TheWrap

Netflix Partners With GM to Add Electric Vehicles to Popular Shows ‘Where Relevant’

Get ready to see an abundance of General Motors’ electric vehicles popping up in your favorite Netflix programming. The Detroit automaker and the video-streaming service announced Thursday that a fleet of EVs will be seen in popular Netflix series as part of a “strategic alliance,” and the two companies launched the initiative with a Will Ferrell-starring Super Bowl ad.
morningbrew.com

EVs get cheaper as Ford joins Tesla in slashing prices

It looks like electric vehicle Black Friday has officially kicked off. Ford announced yesterday that it’ll cut prices on its electric Mustang Mach-E models by as much as 8%, putting the price range at about $46,000 to $64,000—which means it’ll be selling some of them at a loss.

