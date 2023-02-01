Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
TechCrunch
Elon takes the stand, Akio Toyoda hands over the CEO keys and layoffs come for Waymo
It seems we can’t get through a week without discussing something related to Tesla. The company announced a new investment in its Nevada gigafactory and shared Q4 earnings (more on that later). But much of the attention was directed at the class-action securities fraud trial that kicked off earlier this month in San Francisco. Tesla shareholders who traded the company’s stock in the days after CEO Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet that stated funding was “secured” to take Tesla private at a potential value of $420 per share are suing the executive for billions of dollars in damages.
CNBC
The 'land grab' for lithium is just getting started with GM deal, says EV materials expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
Autoblog
Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off in the first month of the year, but the financial woes of tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others haven't made their way to the auto industry. Mainstays like Ford and GM have yet to announce anything close to...
CNBC
Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit
Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Jalopnik
Toyota Took 2022 Global Sales Crown Without Selling More Cars
Toyota is on top once again, Nissan and Renault have put the past to bed and Volvo won’t give up car subscriptions. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 30, 2023. 1st Gear: Three-peat. Toyota’s done it again, beating second-place Volkswagen Group to sell the...
GM CEO Barra says there's no need to chase Tesla, Ford EV price cuts
General Motors doesn't plan to cut any of the previously announced prices for its upcoming electric vehicles, despite the recent adjustments by Tesla and Ford.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Detroit News
Ford's financial results 'fell short of our potential,' says Farley, promising change
Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. hit a pothole last year, missing its earnings guidance and posting a $2 billion net loss — results driven by a mixture of execution issues, supply-chain woes, and costs associated with winding down investments gone sour. The Blue Oval's net loss fell well...
investing.com
EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war. The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and...
'Never Been a Better Time to Buy an Electric Car' Due to Price Wars and EV Tax Credits: Auto Expert
It’s highly unusual for a car manufacturer to slash the MSRP of a vehicle after a launch. But that’s exactly what’s happened to the four best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. now that Ford has joined Tesla in announcing major price cuts. Could this be the start...
Netflix Partners With GM to Add Electric Vehicles to Popular Shows ‘Where Relevant’
Get ready to see an abundance of General Motors’ electric vehicles popping up in your favorite Netflix programming. The Detroit automaker and the video-streaming service announced Thursday that a fleet of EVs will be seen in popular Netflix series as part of a “strategic alliance,” and the two companies launched the initiative with a Will Ferrell-starring Super Bowl ad.
morningbrew.com
EVs get cheaper as Ford joins Tesla in slashing prices
It looks like electric vehicle Black Friday has officially kicked off. Ford announced yesterday that it’ll cut prices on its electric Mustang Mach-E models by as much as 8%, putting the price range at about $46,000 to $64,000—which means it’ll be selling some of them at a loss.
Analysis-GM goes slow on EVs as rivals fight a price war
DETROIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra is betting that moving more slowly than Tesla or Ford to accelerate electric vehicle production for North America will be more profitable in the long run.
Ford CEO reports $2 billion loss in profits in 2022, falling short of expectations
Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that the company fell short of its expectations in the fourth quarter and last year, reporting that it lost $2 billion in profits. In a press release published Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company should have done “much better” in 2022. The press release said that in…
Comments / 0