Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Philadelphia Eagles player charged with rape and kidnapping 11 days before Super Bowl
Just 11 days away from Super Bowl LVII, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles roster has been indicted on charges
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator
Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
sportszion.com
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Pro Bowler may have played his last down with the team
The Kansas City Chiefs may have just seen their Pro Bowl receiver, or returner for that matter, play his last down with the team. Mecole Hardman has been amazing for the Chiefs this year when he has been on the field. Rewind to their game against the 49ers and he had three total touchdowns. That is how dynamic this guy is.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
atozsports.com
Senior Bowl director’s statement about Vols QB Hendon Hooker won’t go over well with opposing fan bases
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week even though he won’t participate in any game action. Hooker, who tore his ACL in November in a loss to South Carolina, is off crutches but he’s not yet ready to resume football activities.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
