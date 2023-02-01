ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night. Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
Walton leads Wichita State against Tulsa after 24-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -5.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Golden Hurricane are...
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. “You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve played...
Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. 1 a.m....
