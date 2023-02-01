Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night. Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
WTOP
Walton leads Wichita State against Tulsa after 24-point showing
Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -5.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Golden Hurricane are...
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
WTOP
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. “You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve played...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5
NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. 1 a.m....
Comments / 0