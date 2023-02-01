ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul Drops Midweek Matchup at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – Aneesah Morrow recorded her fifth 30-point performance of the season while four Blue Demons finished in double figures, but a short-handed DePaul fell to Creighton 83-74 on Wednesday night at D.J. Sokol Arena. Morrow led the Blue Demons with 34 points on a career-best six three-point...
Blue Demons Travel for Purdue Dual Match

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – DePaul men's tennis (4-2) travels to Purdue University Friday afternoon after ending their first homestand at 2-0. Fans can stream the competition by clicking here. The Blue Demons, coming off a three-match winning streak, pay a visit to the Boilermakers. Last Friday DePaul championed a...
Blue Demons Meet Bluejays on Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – DePaul women's basketball returns to the court for the first time in over a week when the Blue Demons meet Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff on the first night of February is slated for 6 p.m. CT on the BIG EAST Digital Network carried on FloHoops. Jon Schriner, Rob Simms and Ana Bellinghausen will handle the television duties.
Track and Field Set to Compete at Meyo Invitational

CHICAGO – DePaul track and field is headed to South Bend, Ind. for their second road meet in a row. The Blue Demons will participate in the Meyo Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame. This is the second meet in which the Irish will play host to the Blue Demons.
