Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project
The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska's North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”The move — while not final — drew immediate anger from environmentalists who saw it as a betrayal of the president's pledges to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources.ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites as part of its Willow project, and the approach listed as the preferred alternative by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the report calls for up...
Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
Climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips' proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska. — It’s been called a “carbon bomb” and a caribou killer. Now, climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips’s proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
Whitehouse Blasts Exxon for What It Knew 40 Years Ago, Senator Owned Its Stock for Years
United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) took to Twitter to criticize ExxonMobile for the company's knowledge and lack of action about the dangers of using carbon-producing fossil fuels would have on the planet, according to multiple reports. “ExxonMobil knew just how much the continuing use of carbon-producing fossil fuels was...
‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins
California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
Oregon lawmakers secure funds to study move of Mt. Hood Summit Rest Area
Those are two of the reasons why Oregon lawmakers are championing a proposed move of the Mt. Hood Summit Rest Area. U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced Monday that they've secured $715,000 in federal funds to study the move. In a letter to...
Watchdog group urges ethics probe of BLM official
This story was updated at 5:10 p.m. EST. A watchdog group led by a former Trump administration official wants a federal probe into whether a senior Bureau of Land Management official improperly maintained financial ties to ConocoPhillips while the bureau was evaluating a project the company has proposed in Alaska.
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Home to...
Agency delays protections for prairie chicken
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that new designation for the lesser prairie chicken scheduled to take effect Jan. 30 has been bumped to March 27.
Biden Restores Protections for Alaskan Tongass Forest After Trump-Era Rollback
The Tongass National Forest in Alaska, the largest national forest in the United States and the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world, is getting a much-needed boost in protections thanks to the Biden administration. On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced a final rule restoring protections that were rolled back during the Trump administration, a move that will help conserve biodiversity and address the climate crisis.
Lawmakers look to curb eminent domain powers for carbon capture pipeline builders
Nearly two dozen eastern Iowa farmers gathered at a Shell Rock church for the two-hour trip to Des Moines with a plan to tell as many lawmakers as possible they want them to stop three companies from using eminent domain to build carbon capture pipelines across the state. They weren't alone. As though...
Lummis to continue serving on multiple Senate committees for Wyoming issues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming announced her committee assignments for the 118th Congress. She will continue serving on the Environment and Public Works Committee; the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. All three committees have broad authority...
Interior Department grants tentative approval for oil drilling in Alaska
The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska's North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source.
Proposed laws aim to identify pollution, create accountability and resources for environmental justice communities
Three bills presented to a legislative committee Wednesday by a north Minneapolis lawmaker seek to create new reporting standards for air toxins and give Minnesota communities affected by high pollution more knowledge and resources. The bills authored by Representative Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, would change the way air pollution is documented,...
Idaho Republican criticized for barring students under 18 from testimony, changes rule
Minors will now need permission from parents to testify in the committee chaired by Rep. Bruce Skaug.
Biden's Regulation on Socially Responsible Investing is Challenged By U.S. States
Twenty-five American states led by Texas and Utah have filed suit to overturn a rule from the Obama administration that permits pension funds to take into account ESG considerations like climate change and racial justice.
Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment
A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would need approval from two-thirds of both chambers of […] The post Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Groups seek federal protections for Arctic grayling
Environmentalists seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 decision not to list the Big Hole River-dwelling fish as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Monday’s legal filing by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte...
