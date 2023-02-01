ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project

The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska's North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”The move — while not final — drew immediate anger from environmentalists who saw it as a betrayal of the president's pledges to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources.ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites as part of its Willow project, and the approach listed as the preferred alternative by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the report calls for up...
ALASKA STATE
rigzone.com

Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days

Climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips' proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska. — It’s been called a “carbon bomb” and a caribou killer. Now, climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips’s proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
IDAHO STATE
eenews.net

‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins

California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Watchdog group urges ethics probe of BLM official

This story was updated at 5:10 p.m. EST. A watchdog group led by a former Trump administration official wants a federal probe into whether a senior Bureau of Land Management official improperly maintained financial ties to ConocoPhillips while the bureau was evaluating a project the company has proposed in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Home to...
One Green Planet

Biden Restores Protections for Alaskan Tongass Forest After Trump-Era Rollback

The Tongass National Forest in Alaska, the largest national forest in the United States and the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world, is getting a much-needed boost in protections thanks to the Biden administration. On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced a final rule restoring protections that were rolled back during the Trump administration, a move that will help conserve biodiversity and address the climate crisis.
ALASKA STATE
capcity.news

Lummis to continue serving on multiple Senate committees for Wyoming issues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming announced her committee assignments for the 118th Congress. She will continue serving on the Environment and Public Works Committee; the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. All three committees have broad authority...
WYOMING STATE
Sahan Journal

Proposed laws aim to identify pollution, create accountability and resources for environmental justice communities

Three bills presented to a legislative committee Wednesday by a north Minneapolis lawmaker seek to create new reporting standards for air toxins and give Minnesota communities affected by high pollution more knowledge and resources. The bills authored by Representative Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, would change the way air pollution is documented,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho Capital Sun

Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment

A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would need approval from two-thirds of both chambers of […] The post Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Montana Free Press

Groups seek federal protections for Arctic grayling

Environmentalists seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 decision not to list the Big Hole River-dwelling fish as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Monday’s legal filing by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy