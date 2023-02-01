ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falling in love with Atlanta’s weather? Beware of wide temperature swings!

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

Behind January, February is the second coldest month on average for Metro Atlanta.

In fact, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Atlanta occurred on February 13, 1899 when the thermometer dropped to -9 degrees Fahrenheit!

But February’s icy heart has thawed in recent years. Looking at the climatological data, thermometers climbed to 80 degrees in 2019, 79 degrees in 2018 and 2021, and 78 degrees in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtBjG_0kYRjm7t00

The average rainfall for the month of February is 4.55 inches. The record highest rainfall occurred in 1961, when 12.77 inches of rain fell within 28 days! Recently, a total of 10.58 inches of rainfall fell in February 2020.

Snow lovers, rejoice! It does snow in February in Metro Atlanta. The last time measurable snowfall occurred in the city took place in February 2014, when 2 inches of snow blanketed the area.

But the record highest snowfall for Atlanta occurred in 1979, followed by 1934, when over 4 inches of snow fell across the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUQxj_0kYRjm7t00

February marks the halfway mark between winter and spring, and for those searching for brighter days, take heart.

Between sunrise and sunset on February 1, the Atlanta area enjoys approximately 10 hours and 34 seconds of daylight.

By February 28, the amount of daylight between sunrise and sunset is approximately 11 hours and 25 seconds.

