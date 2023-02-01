Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Police surround Oregon home where woman was tortured
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers surrounded an Oregon home Tuesday where a woman was tortured, after receiving a tip that the suspect had gone inside. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was spotted Tuesday morning walking a dog in the Grants Pass area, according to a Grants Pass Police Department Facebook post.
North Carolina man arrested after stabbing in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — A North Carolina man was arrested following a stabbing Monday evening in Stillwater, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a stabbing near S. Main St. and W. 4th. Ave. Officers treated the victim until medical personnel arrived.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
AG dismisses lawsuit, turns attention to state officials in investigation of COVID-19 relief funds
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Tuesday that he dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state’s former attorney general related to the handling of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In August 2022, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a lawsuit after a federal audit...
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
Oklahoma awarded $85M grant for Tulsa I-44, US-75 corridor project
TULSA, Okla. — A multi-million dollar national grant will improve a major interchange in Tulsa. President Biden and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced an $85-million grant to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 interchange improvements in Tulsa. The U.S. Department of Transportation...
Hillcrest HealthCare System, CommunityCare partner to provide plan members medical care
TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest HealthCare System is partnering with CommunityCare to provide in-network plan members with medical care at all Hillcrest facilities. On Wednesday, Hillcrest began accepting CommunityCare employer group, individual and family plans, in addition to what they already cover. “Hillcrest HealthCare System is proud to partner with...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores
In an effort to stave off bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures. The company said that the closures add to the plan to shut down 150 lowest-performing locations, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January, USA Today reported. Florida will be the hardest...
How ice forms and why it has been falling in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is no stranger to ice, but many wonder why we get freezing rain and sleet versus good old-fashioned snow. Wintry precipitation is not only dependent on surface temperatures, but those readings at cloud level as well. When shallow cold air is in place, warmer air...
National Register of Historic Places grants available ahead of state nominations
TULSA, Okla. — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced Wednesday that they will offer matching grants to state, local and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nominations. The organization said in a statement that they have reserved...
