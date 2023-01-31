ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Man Wins $50K on Scratch-off

Vince Palumbo of Louisville won $50,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $50 500X Scratch-off. Palumbo stopped at Cox’s Smokers Outlet and while he was checking out, one of the Scratch-offs caught his eye. So last minute, he asked the clerk to also give him one 500X Scratch-off out of the dispenser.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KDF, Kentucky Lottery looking for this year's Thundernator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is on for this year's "Thundernator" for the 2023 Kentucky Derby's Festival 34th annual Thunder Over Louisville. Kentucky Lottery and KDF said in a news release more information about this once in a lifetime opportunity will happen on Monday, Feb. 6. The "Thundernator" helps...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Harris Phelps signs with Centre

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best running backs in Paintsville history is on to the next level. Harris Phelps made it official on Friday, signing his letter of intent with Centre College. The Tiger running back exploded last season with 1,527 rushing yards and 23 all-purpose touchdowns. Phelps...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
garrardcentralrecord.com

The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange Opens Applications

Louisville, Ky. (February 3, 2023) — The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange is excited to announce that it is opening applications for their 2023-2024 creative leadership cohort on Friday, February 17. RUX attracts Kentuckians who are interested in getting to know different regions of the state while developing leadership skills and growing their network. RUX alumni include artists, entrepreneurs, elected officials, farmers, community development leaders, poets, blue collar workers, lawyers, teachers, and more.
KENTUCKY STATE

