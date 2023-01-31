DICK KALLMAN: (Singing) You, you were born to be loved. SIMON: The Dick Kallman star never quite rose. He left showbiz, sold high-ticket antiques. And then, his life took a most tragic turn. He was murdered together with Stephen Szladek, his business and life partner, in their Manhattan apartment in 1980. Thomas Mallon, who's been praised for his historical novels, including "Henry And Clara," "Watergate" and "Fellow Travelers," has a new novel that centers on that relatively unremembered life. It's called "Up With The Sun." Tom Mallon joins us now from Washington, D.C. Thanks so much for being with us.

1 DAY AGO