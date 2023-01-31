Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Millions of low-income Americans to lose Medicaid coverage as Covid-era restrictions come to an end
Legislation enacted in December will be phasing out that money over the next year and calls for states to resume cutting off from Medicaid people who no longer qualify. States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire.
Health Experts Warn That Beans, Refined Sugar, And Wheat Cause An Inflamed Stomach
An inflamed stomach is one of the most common gut issues that people struggle with. It’s usually caused by food intolerances, hormones, lack of exercise, and more. While an inflamed stomach isn’t always an indication of any underlying hea...
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Eggs prices drop, but the threat from avian flu isn't over yet
After months of eye-popping prices, egg lovers are finally seeing some relief. Wholesale prices in the Midwest fell by 58 cents at the end of January, but the days of a $1.50 a dozen may not return.
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
Treating low vitamin D levels may help ward off suicide, study suggests
A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide.
physiciansweekly.com
Mavacamten associated with improvement in submaximal exertional tolerance: A secondary analysis of the EXPLORER-HCM randomized trial
1. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, among 251 included patients, there were significant improvements with mavacamten vs placebo in cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) parameters, including the peak VE/VCO2 ratio, peak metabolic equivalents (METs), peak circulator power, and peak partial pressure of end-tidal carbon dioxide (PETCO2). 2. Mavacamten improved peak exercise time...
Ars Technica
Freak infection with an eradicated form of polio shows virus’ craftiness
An eradicated form of wild polio surfaced in routine wastewater monitoring in the Netherlands last year, offering a cautionary tale on the importance of monitoring for the tenacious virus, researchers report this week in the journal Eurosurveilance. The sewage sample came up positive for infectious poliovirus in mid-November and genome...
physiciansweekly.com
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
ABC News
How long eggs stay fresh, tips to store them and how to check if eggs are still safe to eat
Shoppers have seen significant price spikes on eggs as of late and since everyone wants to make the most of their hard-earned money, there are a few simple rules and tricks you should know to prevent prematurely tossing or wasting the staple protein. Most egg cartons sold in stores get...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
physiciansweekly.com
CSC First-Episode Psychosis: Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories
The following is a summary of “Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories Across the Next Year in First-Episode Psychosis in Coordinated Specialty Care,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Basaraba, et al. Creating trustworthy, validated individual-level prediction tools for important outcomes in coordinated specialty care...
Eggs do not cause blood clots — they're safe and nutritious to eat, according to dietitians and evidence
Despite online misinformation that eggs may cause blood clots, there's good evidence that they're safe and nutritious to eat in a healthy diet.
physiciansweekly.com
Neurodevelopmental Disabilities: Comparing Abilities and Norm-referenced Scores
The following is a summary of “Comparing ability and norm-referenced scores as clinical trial outcomes for neurodevelopmental disabilities: a simulation study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurodevelopmental Disorders by Farmer, et al. Interventions for genetic conditions associated with neurodevelopmental disorder (GCAND) could focus on improving motor...
physiciansweekly.com
Association of LLDAS with Mortality Risk in SLE Patients
The following is a summary of “Lupus low disease activity state and remission and risk of mortality in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: a prospective, multinational, longitudinal cohort study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Kandane-Rathnayake, et al. Patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have...
physiciansweekly.com
Usual Clinical Indicators and Renal Resistive Index in Predicting Persistent AKI
The following is the summary of “Performance of the renal resistive index and usual clinical indicators in predicting persistent AKI” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Fu, et al. It would be ideal for maximizing treatment and preventing further decline in kidney function if...
physiciansweekly.com
Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors may reduce incidence of obstructive airway disease
1. Among patients with type 2 diabetes in Hong Kong, the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) can reduce the incidence of obstructive airway disease and exacerbations compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP4I). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Chronic obstructive airway disease (OAD) continues to be a...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
physiciansweekly.com
Dual antiplatelet therapy discontinued 9 months after percutaneous coronary intervention associated with improved morbidity and mortality
1. For patients with second-generation drug-eluting stents, discontinuation of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) 9 months post-percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was associated with lower all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, myocardial infarction (MI), and major bleeding events, compared to patients who continued DAPT after 9 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
Comments / 0