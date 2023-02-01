ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Hollywood's Chernin, Banijay's owner in talks on ITV Studios

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Paul Sandle
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiueE_0kYRIeF000

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Veteran Hollywood producer Peter Chernin and the owner of French TV production group Banijay have expressed an interest in buying a stake in UK broadcaster ITV's Studios, the maker of hit show "Love Island", sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shares in ITV rose more than 3% in early Wednesday trading to a 10-month high.

Other private equity-backed studio firms have also assessed the asset on and off in recent months, the sources said. The business has been valued at as much as 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), according to analysts.

ITV (ITV.L), Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, is open to selling a minority stake in Studios to a strategic partner, such as a larger TV producer or private equity firm with production assets, the sources said, but it wants to retain majority control.

The sources declined to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Both Chernin's co-production vehicle North Road and Banijay-parent FL Entertainment (FLE.AS) would prefer to control the business, which has been a stumbling block in a potential deal, the sources said.

ITV and FL Entertainment declined to comment. North Road did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources said discussions with interested parties have been ongoing in recent months, although no formal process was under way and banks have not been officially appointed to advise.

Chernin, known for the revival of "Planet of the Apes" and "Hidden Figures", set up North Road last summer after he raised $800 million from private equity firms Providence and Apollo to fund acquisitions in the United States and abroad.

Providence, which owns a stake in North Road, also declined to comment for this story.

Analysts at Citi said the Reuters report highlighted the potential hidden value within ITV, although a sale of all or even a majority of Studios was unlikely.

"But we do see a pathway whereby, via consolidation, ITV may be able to simultaneously both demonstrate and create value from ITV Studios," they said.

Banijay, which produces reality shows such as "Big Brother", "MasterChef" and "Survivor", became part of French entrepreneur Stephane Courbit's FL Entertainment in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listing in July. It has made more than 25 acquisitions since 2008.

ITV built up its Studios production business in the last decade to reduce its reliance on the British advertising market and tap into rising global demand for content.

More than half of its revenue comes from outside Britain, and it is targeting annual growth of at least 5% for the next three years, helped by a slate that includes game show "The Chase" and dramas like "Line of Duty".

Revenue in the nine months to end-September rose 16% to 1.39 billion pounds ($1.71 billion).

But for investors, growth in Studios has been overshadowed by spending on the newly launched ITVX streaming service and worries about the resilience of advertising. ITV's shares are down 27% in the last 12 months.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said last month that ITV was reviewing options for Studios, but that it would not do something "short term or tactical in order to prove value".

"So it's definitely not for sale," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJ9Rb_0kYRIeF000

BINGE WATCHING

Interest in ITV Studios follows frenzied deal-making during the pandemic, when private equity poured billions of dollars into content and production houses as they bet that soaring demand for new TV shows and films would continue.

Instead, the value of global streaming and production companies, including Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N), has dropped, after losing customers as COVID-19 restrictions eased and consumers tightened spending.

ITV is due to publish full-year results on March 2. Investors will be keen to hear how ITVX and advertising spending have fared.

One option for a minority partner in ITV Studios being considered may be to swap equity in the company for a stake in the parent company over three-to-five years, the first source said, and eventually sell its shares in the public market.

ITV would like Studios to be valued at 12-14 times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the sources said.

Studios increased its adjusted EBITA by 31% to 124 million pounds for the six months ending June 30.

That would imply a valuation of about 3 billion pounds, in line with analysts' calculations and nearly as much as ITV's total market value of 3.27 billion pounds.

ITV may struggle to argue for a minority sale at those multiples given the industry downturn, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says

Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC

Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes

An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
Variety

‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX

“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
CNBC

Trian presses Disney to replace board member Michael Froman with Nelson Peltz

Activist investor Trian sent another letter to Disney, pushing for the removal of a board member in favor of instituting Nelson Peltz, as the proxy battle between the two heats up. Trian is pushing for votes to put Peltz on the board and remove Michael Froman, according to a Thursday...
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Reveals Jury Lineup, Adds Liu Jian’s ‘Art College 1994’ to Competition

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed its juries, and the addition of Liu Jian’s animated feature “Art College 1994” to its competition lineup, which now has 19 films and is complete. In addition to the already announced actor Kristen Stewart as president, the International Jury members will be actor Golshifteh Farahani (Iran/France), director and writer Valeska Grisebach (Germany), director and screenwriter Radu Jude (Romania), casting director and producer Francine Maisler (U.S.), director and screenwriter Carla Simón (Spain), and director and producer Johnnie To (Hong Kong, China). “Art College 1994” is set in China in the 1990s. It follows a group of young...
Deadline

Dorothy Canton Elevated To President Of Production At Atmosphere Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Dorothy Canton has been elevated to President of Production at Atmosphere Entertainment, now sharing that role with Chairman and CEO Mark Canton and COO Mark Frazier.  Following the promotion from her post as Development Executive, Dorothy will continue develop new projects for the company, while shepherding its existing slate of 50+ projects in various stages of development for film and television. “Dorothy has been instrumental in the success and growth of Atmosphere for the past eight years,” Mark Canton told Deadline. “I am excited for our future together as we continue to create quality content that stands the test of time.” “Family...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP

The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
Deadline

Daniel Hoff Agency Expands With Addition Of Atlanta Office

EXCLUSIVE: Leading boutique firm, the Daniel Hoff Agency, is celebrating an impressive 30-year track record in entertainment via an expansion into Atlanta with a new office to be led by senior agents Renee Banks and Marta Parrillo. Banks and Parrillo are both longtime veterans of the Daniel Hoff Agency who had previously been based in Los Angeles. The agency, with an established presence in both L.A. and New York, now looks to capitalize on the burgeoning hotbed of production in the South, with local agents to bring the personal touch that has been key to the firm’s growth over the decades. Daniel...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Take a bow-wow! Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record

CONQUEIROS, Portugal, Feb 4 (Reuters) - When his dog was born three decades ago in a tiny village in central Portugal, Leonel Costa was only eight years old. Little did he know that his beloved Bobi would one day be recorded as the world's oldest dog.
BBC

Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society

The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy