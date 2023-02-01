Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 51 vs. Durfee, 43 – Final – Attleboro closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final three minutes to earn a key non-league win over a strong Durfee squad. The Bombardiers fell behind 40-34 early in the fourth but Neo Franco had a 7-0 run of his own, scoring off a turnover and then off of assists from Connor Houle (8 points) and Jaiden Outland — the latter a three — to give Attleboro a 41-40 lead. The Hilltoppers jumped back ahead on a traditional three-point play, but that would be Durfee’s only points in the final seven minutes of the game. Jaiden Outland (9 points) hit consecutive threes, the first on a nice feed from Houle and the second off a pass from Franco (15 points) on an offensive rebound. Houle and Franco tacked on two points apiece in the final minute to seal the win.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO