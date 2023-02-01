ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

hockomocksports.com

Wednesday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 02/01/23

Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 51 vs. Durfee, 43 – Final – Attleboro closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final three minutes to earn a key non-league win over a strong Durfee squad. The Bombardiers fell behind 40-34 early in the fourth but Neo Franco had a 7-0 run of his own, scoring off a turnover and then off of assists from Connor Houle (8 points) and Jaiden Outland — the latter a three — to give Attleboro a 41-40 lead. The Hilltoppers jumped back ahead on a traditional three-point play, but that would be Durfee’s only points in the final seven minutes of the game. Jaiden Outland (9 points) hit consecutive threes, the first on a nice feed from Houle and the second off a pass from Franco (15 points) on an offensive rebound. Houle and Franco tacked on two points apiece in the final minute to seal the win.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA

NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM

Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach

Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
QUINCY, MA

