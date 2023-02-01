Read full article on original website
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
hockomocksports.com
Wednesday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 02/01/23
Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 51 vs. Durfee, 43 – Final – Attleboro closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final three minutes to earn a key non-league win over a strong Durfee squad. The Bombardiers fell behind 40-34 early in the fourth but Neo Franco had a 7-0 run of his own, scoring off a turnover and then off of assists from Connor Houle (8 points) and Jaiden Outland — the latter a three — to give Attleboro a 41-40 lead. The Hilltoppers jumped back ahead on a traditional three-point play, but that would be Durfee’s only points in the final seven minutes of the game. Jaiden Outland (9 points) hit consecutive threes, the first on a nice feed from Houle and the second off a pass from Franco (15 points) on an offensive rebound. Houle and Franco tacked on two points apiece in the final minute to seal the win.
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Self-Taught New Bedford Hockey Player Makes Quincy College Men’s Hockey Team
Robert Thibeault is living proof that dreams do come true. The 29-year-old New Bedford native has been an avid hockey fan his entire life and is now doing what he loves most on a pair of ice skates for Quincy College. The freshman may be the oldest guy on the...
Harvard Crimson
Sports Reporter and Former Harvard Crimson Editor Gwen Knapp ’83 Dies at 61
Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a former associate sports editor for The Harvard Crimson and a sports journalist — died on Jan. 20 at age 61. By Courtesy of Susan Knapp McClements. Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a sports journalist at The Harvard Crimson, the...
WCVB
ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA
NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
Remembering Taunton’s Poirier Brothers and the Midget Twins Service Station
Those who grew up in Taunton during a good portion of the 20th century most likely remember a pair of brothers who were short in stature but big on hard work and running a successful business. Twins Edward Donat Poirier and Edeas Romeo Porter were little people – known in...
Radio Ink
Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM
Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
WCVB
StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum introduces his first granddaughter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum says his first granddaughter was born on Groundhog Day. Congratulations!
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
WCVB
Best ice cream flavor in nation made at Massachusetts-based Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
PEABODY, Mass. — Holy Cow Ice Cream Café on the North Shore has found a formula that isn’t just delicious – It’s award-winning. The shop took home the 2022 North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year with its Ritzy AF salted butter cracker ice cream.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
JACKPOT! $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
A week after a $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown, another person won $31 million.
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach
Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
