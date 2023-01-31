Read full article on original website
Destin Log
'Just an open white beach:' Destin opens up the view, clears the way for Tarpon Beach Park
In less than 15 minutes the Gulf of Mexico was visible. “I’m extremely happy to see that view … that beach is going back to the public where it belongs,” Destin City Manager Lance Johnson said as he watched the one-story building being torn down to make way for the Tarpon Beach Park.
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
getthecoast.com
‘Valentine’s Dinner for Two’ after-hours at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of romance and adventure! The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two this year and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Take your loved one for a unique and intimate experience...
Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
University of Florida
Barrier Island Wildlife in the Florida Panhandle; Part 9 Humans
No one species has altered the land, sea, and sky – as well as decreased the overall biodiversity of the planet in such as short time as has Homo sapien. Since we have arrived on this planet we have slowly dispersed across all continents, oceans, and even the polar regions. In our wake we have changed the landscape. Altering forests and changing waterways. We have built communities and cities and, in recent years, increased the amount of waste we produce to impact the land, water, and even change the climate. Our planet has encountered major changes in climate and habitats before – but not at the rate it is currently happening, and many are not able to adapt fast enough. Wildlife over much of the planet has declined due to our activities – and barrier islands are not an exception.
WPTV
FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
navarrenewspaper.com
37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information
It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
