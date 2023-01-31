ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fsunews.com

Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
University of Florida

Barrier Island Wildlife in the Florida Panhandle; Part 9 Humans

No one species has altered the land, sea, and sky – as well as decreased the overall biodiversity of the planet in such as short time as has Homo sapien. Since we have arrived on this planet we have slowly dispersed across all continents, oceans, and even the polar regions. In our wake we have changed the landscape. Altering forests and changing waterways. We have built communities and cities and, in recent years, increased the amount of waste we produce to impact the land, water, and even change the climate. Our planet has encountered major changes in climate and habitats before – but not at the rate it is currently happening, and many are not able to adapt fast enough. Wildlife over much of the planet has declined due to our activities – and barrier islands are not an exception.
PENSACOLA, FL
WPTV

FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information

It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

