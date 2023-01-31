ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
PRINCETON, IN
wabx.net

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana

Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
HENDERSON, KY
wabx.net

Man Charged With Catalytic Converter Thefts

Evansville police arrested 35 year Matthew Gunn on Tuesday and charged him with theft. Gunn is allegedly responsible for several catalytic converters gone missing. He was caught on camera at two Evansville businesses. An investigation led police to a recycling center in Owensboro. Records show that Gunn had made 34...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wabx.net

Terry Wants To Move City Forward

Democrat Stephanie Terry is running for the Mayor of Evansville. She made it official yesterday afternoon at the Civic Center. The Evansville native is a Vanderburgh County Council member and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum. The council woman has an impressive record of local government work and non-profit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wabx.net

Movie Money Passed Off As Real Deal In Posey County

Mount Vernon Police are warning people about fake money circulating in the area. A post on their Facebook page claims they have been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills. The fake bills are usually used in films with words printed on the front saying, “For motion picture use only.”
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wabx.net

Drug Bust Puts Two People Behind Bars

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a tip that drug dealing was going on at a apartment complex. 32 year old Antonio Woods III was pulled over after leaving his apartment on Wednesday. During the stop police noticed a gun in the front seat and found meth and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wabx.net

Robbery Suspects Connected To Shooting Arrested

Evansville Police caught up with the suspects connected with a robbery and shooting that took place at the Esquire Inn last November. The victim told officers he had won a large amount of money at the casino. He then connected with a woman online and invited her over. 31 year...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy