Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
wabx.net
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
wabx.net
Man Charged With Catalytic Converter Thefts
Evansville police arrested 35 year Matthew Gunn on Tuesday and charged him with theft. Gunn is allegedly responsible for several catalytic converters gone missing. He was caught on camera at two Evansville businesses. An investigation led police to a recycling center in Owensboro. Records show that Gunn had made 34...
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
wabx.net
Terry Wants To Move City Forward
Democrat Stephanie Terry is running for the Mayor of Evansville. She made it official yesterday afternoon at the Civic Center. The Evansville native is a Vanderburgh County Council member and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum. The council woman has an impressive record of local government work and non-profit...
wabx.net
Movie Money Passed Off As Real Deal In Posey County
Mount Vernon Police are warning people about fake money circulating in the area. A post on their Facebook page claims they have been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills. The fake bills are usually used in films with words printed on the front saying, “For motion picture use only.”
wabx.net
Drug Bust Puts Two People Behind Bars
The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a tip that drug dealing was going on at a apartment complex. 32 year old Antonio Woods III was pulled over after leaving his apartment on Wednesday. During the stop police noticed a gun in the front seat and found meth and...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
wabx.net
Robbery Suspects Connected To Shooting Arrested
Evansville Police caught up with the suspects connected with a robbery and shooting that took place at the Esquire Inn last November. The victim told officers he had won a large amount of money at the casino. He then connected with a woman online and invited her over. 31 year...
wevv.com
Woman charged in fentanyl and neglect investigation sentenced to prison in plea deal
An Evansville woman who was arrested on several charges after police said they found fentanyl, a young child, and a bed-ridden woman inside a feces-covered home has been sentenced. Court records show Lacey Clark was sentenced to four years on Thursday. According to court records, Clark will serve 273 days...
