Colorado State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

MaxPreps names St. Amant's Addison Jackson as best softball player in Louisiana

St. Amant High School senior Addison Jackson has been named MaxPreps' best softball player in Louisiana. Jackson, who previously signed with Boston College, led the Gators to a second consecutive Class 5A championship with a 30-2 pitching record. As the high school softball season is set to begin, MaxPreps kicked...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Associated Press

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Houston's Jarace Walker is Freshman of the Week for second time

On a loaded preseason No. 3 Houston team that won 32 games last season and advanced to the Elite Eight, the addition of five-star Jarace Walker -- even after losing four starters -- was a rich-gets-richer situation for the Cougars. But it was unclear given how upperclassmen-heavy the roster was and how Houston has typically skewed old just how much impact he could make upon arrival and whether he'd be a difference-maker.
HOUSTON, TX

