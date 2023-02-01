Scott Teeter of the Louisville lacrosse team is about to begin his sixth year as head coach of the D-1 level team and his 20th year as a head coach. Coach Teeter grew up in Canada and played lacrosse, ice hockey and baseball throughout his teenage years. However, lacrosse was his main focus and he received a scholarship to continue with the sport in college. During his studies, he qualified for work-study applied to be a team manager for a women’s lacrosse team.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO