ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manualredeye.com

Meet Head Coach Scott Teeter of Louisville Lacrosse

Scott Teeter of the Louisville lacrosse team is about to begin his sixth year as head coach of the D-1 level team and his 20th year as a head coach. Coach Teeter grew up in Canada and played lacrosse, ice hockey and baseball throughout his teenage years. However, lacrosse was his main focus and he received a scholarship to continue with the sport in college. During his studies, he qualified for work-study applied to be a team manager for a women’s lacrosse team.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy