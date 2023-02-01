Cody Rhodes on How Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard Have Treated Him In WWE, Being Embarrassed Over Injury

Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
WWE’s McMahon Willing to Leave as Sales Hit Record $1.2 Billion
Vince McMahon will step away from World Wrestling Entertainment if it maximizes shareholder value in any future deal, the company told analysts in a call detailing its 2022 financial results Thursday night. “Yes. Without question,” CEO Nick Khan said when asked directly by an analyst if McMahon would leave WWE in a sale or other transaction, if needed. “He’s declared it to the board. He’s declared it to us in management. It’s all about shareholder value and obviously he’s a shareholder. So it’s not about what role he’ll have, it’s about maximizing that value opportunity.” The controlling shareholder of WWE, McMahon voted...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
nodq.com
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
ComicBook
Cody Rhodes Explains His Love for the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, If He'll Revive It
Cody Rhodes has been stirring up speculation on social media that, if and when he finally wins the WWE Championship, he'll revive the classic "Winged Eagle" design the title had from 1988-98. Rhodes famously revived the classic Intercontinental Championship design in 2011 and first got fans buzzing about the "Winged Eagle" after he returned at WrestleMania 38 and announced his only goal was to finally win the world championship that had always eluded his family. He'll finally get that chance at WrestleMania 39 this April now that he's the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble. Shortly after his Rumble win, "The American Nightmare" once again posted a photo of the title.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
Comments / 0