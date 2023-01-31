Read full article on original website
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
MLB looking forward to working with St. Petersburg on Rays stadium
ST. PETERSBURG — Major League Baseball appears on board with the Rays’ plans to build a new stadium adjacent to their current Tropicana Field location. The team is set to begin negotiations soon, after St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch on Monday chose a group led by the team and the global Hines company to lead the redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, including a new stadium.
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
WTRF
Kade Strowd invited to Orioles spring training
Former West Virginia pitcher Kade Strowd is headed to spring training with the Baltimore Orioles as a non-roster invitee. Strowd, a 12th-round draft pick out of WVU in the 2019 MLB Draft, is not part of the Orioles’ 40-man roster, but will head to spring training in Sarasota, Florida looking to make an impression on the Baltimore coaching staff.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Here are the four types of players the Orioles invited to spring training
The Orioles on Thursday announced their initial list of nonroster invitees to spring training, a group that nearly doubles the number of players they’ll have in major league camp when it begins in Sarasota, Florida, later this month. The 30-player list, which could change if Baltimore makes more moves in the coming weeks, includes both a cadre of the club’s top prospects and players who will ...
North Platte Telegraph
Nathan Ruiz: Turning down lease option another case of Orioles disregarding public perception
BALTIMORE — The Orioles don’t seem to care what you think. On Wednesday, the team — meaning CEO and Chairman John Angelos and whoever he might have asked for input — decided to decline the option in its lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority that would have extended the agreement by five years. That choice, which leaves 11 months on the current deal that has existed since Camden Yards opened in 1992, does nothing to back Angelos’ claims about his intent to keep the team in Baltimore nor calm fans concerned about another professional sports team leaving the city.
Truck Day at Fenway Park as Red Sox leave frigid Boston for sunny Florida
BOSTON -- It's absolutely freezing in Boston on Friday. But the arctic blast won't put a chill on the part outside of Fenway Park.Friday is the annual "Truck Day" for the Boston Red Sox, a sign that spring (and warm weather) is inching closer. The equipment truck will be loaded up with anything and everything that the team needs for Spring Training and then depart for Fort Myers, Florida just before noon on Friday.And we mean it when we say anything and everything. From baseballs to gloves to cases of bubble gum, all the good stuff is getting packed up...
Johns Hopkins lacrosse looks for bounce-back season ahead of opener
BALTIMORE - As the calendar turns to February, that means the college lacrosse regular season is just around the corner.Navy and Maryland will have home games in Saturday's frigid temperaturesBut Johns Hopkins will be heading to the Sunshine State, in Florida for its opener.The Blue Jays will square off against Jacksonville on Saturday night.Hopkins is looking for a turnaround season after back-to-back losing years, and missing out on the NCAA Tournament.Players are optimistic heading into this season, knowing the high standard they need to live up to at Hopkins."The history here is winning," said attack Garrett Degnon said. "We struggled...
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
Phillies truck heads south for Spring Training
It's a 1,058-mile trek from South Philadelphia to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.
CBS Sports
Rays win bid to redevelop Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, despite threats to leave town
The odds of the Tampa Bay Rays remaining in Florida -- St. Petersburg, to be exact, though still "Tampa Bay" -- got a boost this week. On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced during his State of the City address that he has chosen the Rays over other suitors to redevelop Tropicana Field and the surrounding area. Via the Tampa Bay Times, here are some details:
foodieflashpacker.com
The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland
Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
