Rug Radio PFP NFTs With Cory Van Lew Mint on Monday 6th
Rug Radio fans, prepare your digital wallets for the project’s PFP NFT drop in partnership with Cory Van Lew! The new collectibles will launch on February 6th with a 48-hour mint window. Holders of previous Rug Radio / Van Lew 1:1 drops can claim PFPs for free, while others have to hurry up and mint, so here’s what you need to know:
Coinbase NFT Pauses Creator Drops on its Marketplace
Coinbase NFT recently made the decision to pause creator drops, causing confusion and speculation among the NFT community. Despite the pause, Coinbase emphasized its NFT marketplace is not closing down. Why Would Coinbase NFT Pause Creator Drops?. Coinbase NFT’s decision to pause creator drops aims to improve the overall user...
Ebay Looks To Hire Web3 Staff For KnownOrigin NFT Marketplace
Leading online marketplace Ebay announces a hiring spree across their company for their web3/NFT marketplace KnownOrigin. The company has listed several openings for web3 based jobs on its official LinkedIn profile. Ebay also seeks a “creative crypto attorney” for the KnownOrigin marketplace. The hiring surge comes at a time when multiple crypto firms have laid off their workforce. Read on to learn what Ebay plans to do with their NFT marketplace project.
Satvik Sethi Leaves Mastercard NFT Due to “Harassment” and “Distress”
What Does Satvik Sathi’s NFT Resignation Look Like?. What Is Satvik Sethi Planning after leaving Mastercard?. Less than 24 hours ago, the former NFT Product Lead at Mastercard Satvik Sethi announced his resignation – for controversial reasons. In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Web3 expert claimed he had been ‘harassed’, “underpaid”, and “disrespected” by the giant corporation. From losing his VISA to struggling to make ends meet and a new open-edition NFT drop, here’s the story as he said it – and the community’s reaction:
