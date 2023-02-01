ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

FOX43.com

State law allows tow trucks to use blue lights

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One of the last pieces of legislation Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law before he left office was an amendment to allow blue lights on the back of tow trucks while they're on the side of a road. During a recent ceremony in Lancaster, the...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
WTAJ

Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Threat closes Catasauqua charter school Thursday

A threat Thursday closed a Catasauqua charter school for the day. The threat was made Wednesday night against Innovative Arts Academy Charter School via the Safe2Say app, police Chief Douglas Kish said. Innovative Arts Academy Charter School closed the school building at 330 Howertown Road and said students should work...
CATASAUQUA, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County

Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Wind Chill Advisory issued in parts of Northeast PA for Friday & Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for several counties across Northeast Pennsylvania for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Cold temperatures and strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chills and the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if proper precautions are not taken. Here is a look at the advisory area, the difference between various wind chill alerts, and the alert text from the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
skooknews.com

COLLEGE NEWS: Schuylkill County Students Named to Dean's Lists - 02/02/2023

Recently announced college news from universities related to Schuylkill County students. Delaware Valley University Students Make Fall 2022 Dean's List. The following Delaware Valley University students made the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Olivia Epp of Sheppton. Sydnie Harig of Summit Station. Gauge Hartney of Andreas. --------------------------------------------------------- Lock Haven University Students...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

