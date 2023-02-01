Two years after Salovey establishes DEI plans, students question staying power of Belonging at Yale Initiative

Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization
In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
Yale Daily News
LETTERS 2.1
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students
Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State
Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
Yale Daily News
Yale offers flexibility in English proficiency evaluation for international applicants
When students apply to Yale College from abroad, they go through essentially the same process as domestic applicants. But for international applicants who are not native English speakers, Yale requires demonstration of English language proficiency. To help students navigate the many possible tests and platforms through which they can demonstrate...
Yale Daily News
Kopkowski named as Vice President of Communications
Renee Kopkowski is set to take the helm of Yale’s Office of Public Affairs and Communications, or OPAC. In an email announcement on Wednesday, University President Peter Salovey named Kopkowski as the new vice president of communications at Yale. Kopkowski, who currently serves as vice president for institute communications at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has “extensive experience” across academic, non-profit, and corporate institutions, Salovey wrote in the email. She has previously served as president and partner of the consulting firm Strat-igence, Inc. and senior director of global communications for Mars Inc. Kopkowski will officially step into the role on April 1.
US News and World Report
Double Majors in College: What to Know
Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students, but it may bring a greater reward. According to a 2021 paper in the Columbia Economic Review, pursuing a double major almost always predicts greater earnings than pursuing either major alone. A combination of business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), two business majors or two STEM majors will be the most lucrative.
Yale Daily News
Megan Ranney to serve as next dean of School of Public Health
Megan Ranney, a professor of behavioral and social sciences at Brown University, will serve as the next dean of the Yale School of Public Health. In a Tuesday email to students, University President Peter Salovey announced that he had selected Ranney to succeed interim dean Melinda Pettigrew as the first dean of an independent School of Public Health. Ranney, a graduate of Harvard College who went on to receive her M.D. from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, currently serves as the deputy dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, where she received her M.P.H. She will begin her term on July 1.
Yale Daily News
YSPH reacts to announcement of new dean
After a months-long search, the Yale School of Public Health has a new leader — and members of the YSPH community are ready for her to take the helm. Megan Ranney, a professor of behavioral and social science at Brown University and deputy dean of the Brown School of Public Health, was announced as the next YSPH Dean in a University-wide email from President Peter Salovey on Tuesday. Students and faculty at YSPH greeted the appointment with excitement.
Yale Daily News
ANALYSIS: The legacy of affirmative action
When colleges across the United States began considering race as a factor in the admissions process during the late 1960s, scores of students of color arrived at the country’s most elite campuses. With these race-conscious admissions policies, universities aimed to accept more students from groups that had historically been excluded from institutions of higher education — particularly selective ones.
First gen students are missing from the nation's top colleges. Here's how virtual advising could help.
First generation students are less likely to attend the nation's top colleges. A nonprofit says support from their peers could change that.
If Affirmative Action Ends, College Admissions May Be Changed Forever
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — In 1964, hoping to erase its image as a privileged cloister for white rich families, Wesleyan University contacted 400 Black high school students from around the country to persuade them to apply.
Yale Daily News
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
Yale Daily News
ISMAIL: Traversing culture and identity
We do not choose the environment and circumstances we are born in, nor do we choose how society reacts to them. Growing up as a second-generation Egyptian in England with only my immediate family, my home always felt somewhat like an island, distinct from the world around me as I struggled to relate to my peers. Despite my efforts to connect with others, there always felt a sense of untraversable distance standing between us that couldn’t quite be captured in words, just an overarching sense of “other-ness.” The mere knowledge that my culture, home and family life was different from all those around me who’d shared a different experience I wasn’t a part of. Ultimately, any effort to assimilate to those around me only left me feeling more isolated and different.
wiareport.com
Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities
Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
