Two years after Salovey establishes DEI plans, students question staying power of Belonging at Yale Initiative

We do not choose the environment and circumstances we are born in, nor do we choose how society reacts to them. Growing up as a second-generation Egyptian in England with only my immediate family, my home always felt somewhat like an island, distinct from the world around me as I struggled to relate to my peers. Despite my efforts to connect with others, there always felt a sense of untraversable distance standing between us that couldn’t quite be captured in words, just an overarching sense of “other-ness.” The mere knowledge that my culture, home and family life was different from all those around me who’d shared a different experience I wasn’t a part of. Ultimately, any effort to assimilate to those around me only left me feeling more isolated and different.

