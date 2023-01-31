Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,188 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $488,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
defenseworld.net
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.
NASDAQ
UBS Group Updates Holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd (MMU)
Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Inc (MMU). This represents 16.29% of the company. In the last filing dated March 14, 2016 they reported owning 35.00% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
defenseworld.net
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
History Says the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023 -- 1 Surefire Index Fund to Buy Now and Hold Forever
This investment strategy has produced consistent profits over the past century.
defenseworld.net
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Up 1%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day...
defenseworld.net
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
