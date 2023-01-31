Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile U.S. House committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee...
investing.com
Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Britain were also...
investing.com
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday, a Reuters witness and U.S. officials said, drawing to a close a dramatic spying saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden approved a...
investing.com
Zelenskiy wants tougher Europe, Putin evokes victory over Nazis
KYIV/VOLGOGRAD (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders visiting Kyiv on Thursday to pile more sanctions on Russia, where President Vladimir Putin evoked a famous World War Two victory over the Nazis to rally his nation. The West has imposed sweeping punitive measures since Russia's nearly year-old invasion...
investing.com
Fire at Odesa power substation leaves port city's grid on the brink
ODESA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A fire broke out at an overloaded electrical substation in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, leaving nearly 500,000 people without power in a new blow to the country's ailing energy grid that has been hammered by Russian strikes for months. Officials warned that repairs...
investing.com
Peru's Congress fails to agree on holding early elections
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's Congress on Wednesday rejected a proposal to move elections forward to December 2023 despite nearly two months of protests that have left dozens dead following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers will continue debating a different proposal to hold early elections, a key demand of...
investing.com
Venezuela's Maduro complains about U.S. cash-less authorizations
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration. Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid...
Comments / 0