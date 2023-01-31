Read full article on original website
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try
Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
OnlyInYourState
This Kentucky Restaurant Makes The Most Unique And Delicious BLT In The World
BLT, but make it Bluegrass. And possibly a little bougie. That’s the unique and delicious bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich that you’ll find at Goodwood Frankfort, a delicious dining spot in Kentucky’s capital city. Let’s dig in!. Have you tried the BLT from this Kentucky restaurant...
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
spectrumnews1.com
Mother-daughter duo to open bookstore in Midway
MIDWAY, Ky. — Opening a brick-and-motor bookstore was a dream for Anagail (Annie) Denington, and it is about to come true. But it didn't come without hurdles along the way. The challenges faced by Annie and her mother, Ashlee Denington, to open their bookstore, A Likely Story, are not the only issues that the pair has overcome.
In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery
The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing One Kentucky Store Amid Financial Troubles
The store is expected to soon file bankruptcy.
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
WHAS 11
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!
Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
wdrb.com
25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm
Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
