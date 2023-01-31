ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, KY

Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
LIBERTY, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Mother-daughter duo to open bookstore in Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — Opening a brick-and-motor bookstore was a dream for Anagail (Annie) Denington, and it is about to come true. But it didn't come without hurdles along the way. The challenges faced by Annie and her mother, Ashlee Denington, to open their bookstore, A Likely Story, are not the only issues that the pair has overcome.
MIDWAY, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
WTVQ

A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
LEXINGTON, KY
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
FLORENCE, KY
WHAS 11

New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!

Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm

Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY

