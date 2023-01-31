Read full article on original website
investing.com
Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, after the man tried to attack a soldier at a military outpost, the Israeli army said. The incident is the latest in a series of similar episodes that have occurred almost...
investing.com
Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting
LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes...
investing.com
Ukraine's Odesa battles to restore power after fire wipes out substation
ODESA, Ukraine (Reuters) -The Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday restored power to critical infrastructure after a fire broke out at an overloaded substation, leaving nearly 500,000 people without electricity, a top official said. The blaze, which erupted earlier in the day, is a new blow to the country's...
investing.com
Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Britain were also...
investing.com
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, drawing to a close a dramatic saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations. "We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our...
investing.com
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
investing.com
Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile U.S. House committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee...
investing.com
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
investing.com
Pope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday met South Sudanese children displaced by conflict and heard of the hardships of their lives in camps, telling them they would build a better future for the world's newest country by replacing ethnic hatred with forgiveness. The pope was visiting South Sudan with...
investing.com
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has granted the United States greater access to its military bases, their defence chiefs said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan. The United States would be given access to four more...
investing.com
Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group
(Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports...
investing.com
Zelenskiy wants tougher Europe, Putin evokes victory over Nazis
KYIV/VOLGOGRAD (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders visiting Kyiv on Thursday to pile more sanctions on Russia, where President Vladimir Putin evoked a famous World War Two victory over the Nazis to rally his nation. The West has imposed sweeping punitive measures since Russia's nearly year-old invasion...
investing.com
Venezuela's Maduro complains about U.S. cash-less authorizations
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration. Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid...
