Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:

1 DAY AGO