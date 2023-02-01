Although it may seem counterintuitive, as financial institutions push further into the digital realm, the human element of banking is all the more important. Digital is becoming the go-to method for managing finances; in fact, 79% of consumers use their mobile device at least once a month to manage their bank account, according to research from the American Bankers Association. So, it is important for FIs to not overlook the human aspect of the profession when planning for digital expansion. While we may not immediately think of digital banking as human and personal, human relationships are irreplaceable when it comes to creating a superior customer experience. What’s more, human guidance remains critical for ensuring banks get the most out of the technology they use.

