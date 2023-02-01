Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
ChatGPT can provide banks with security enhancements
OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT has taken the world by storm for its ability to inform and entertain everyday users, but now financial institutions are uncovering where the AI-powered technology can fit into their processes, including fraud detection and bank security. ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that runs on a natural language processing and large coding […]
bankautomationnews.com
Deutsche Bank’s fintech lab unveils first RPA product
Deutsche Bank's Blue Water Fintech Lab has unveiled its first commercial product, a robotic process automation platform for corporate treasury clients that focuses on multi-bank data processing and reconciliation. The RPA tool connects via API to enterprise resource planning or treasury management systems and can configure different messaging standards including payment and accounting formats, according […]
bankautomationnews.com
Why the most essential element of digital banking is human
Although it may seem counterintuitive, as financial institutions push further into the digital realm, the human element of banking is all the more important. Digital is becoming the go-to method for managing finances; in fact, 79% of consumers use their mobile device at least once a month to manage their bank account, according to research from the American Bankers Association. So, it is important for FIs to not overlook the human aspect of the profession when planning for digital expansion. While we may not immediately think of digital banking as human and personal, human relationships are irreplaceable when it comes to creating a superior customer experience. What’s more, human guidance remains critical for ensuring banks get the most out of the technology they use.
bankautomationnews.com
Amazon posts 14% growth in AWS revenue
Commerce giant Amazon posted lower-than-expected income in the fourth quarter but saw solid year-over-year growth within its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services. WHY IT MATTERS: The company missed earnings estimates due to both a $2.3 billion loss on electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian and economic uncertainty causing consumers to be more careful with their spending, Chief […]
bankautomationnews.com
London payments firm moves $1B a month despite ‘red flags’
In the space of just five years, a little-known company on the outskirts of London has grown into a payments-industry powerhouse, processing more than 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in transactions every month. Backed by licenses from regulators in the UK and Lithuania, Transactive Systems Ltd. touted itself as “one of the fastest-growing fintech companies […]
bankautomationnews.com
Wells Fargo CTO joins Bank Automation Summit US 2023
Steve Hagerman, chief technology officer at Wells Fargo, will join the panel discussion “Solving data expandability issues through cloud” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET. View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here. Hagerman will discuss...
bankautomationnews.com
FIS’s job cuts reach 2,600 as fintech giant’s review continues
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has so far eliminated 2,600 staffers as new Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Ferris continues her strategic review of the financial-technology giant’s business. The job cuts, which amount to roughly 2% of the company’s full-time workforce, included about 1,000 contractors, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The dismissals […]
Comments / 0