BizTimes Media recently recognized Carthage President John Swallow and Vice President Abigail Hanna as two of the region’s “Notable Leaders in Higher Education.”. In January, the Milwaukee media outlet featured the two senior administrators among 24 honorees from southeastern Wisconsin colleges and universities. Nominated by BizTimes staff and readers, recipients of the new award “demonstrate the quality of higher education leadership in the region and their dedication to developing the next generation of talent.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO