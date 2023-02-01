Read full article on original website
Men's Tennis Opens Up Spring Slate, Splits Non-Conference Doubleheader
RACINE, Wis. - The Carthage Firebirds men's tennis team began the Spring portion of its 2022-2023 schedule this afternoon in Racine, falling to a very good Carleton team 5-4 before bouncing back to take a convincing 8-1 win over Milwaukee School of Engineering. MATCH ONE:. Final Score: Carleton 5, Carthage...
No. 6 Firebirds Win Over No. 10 UC Santa Cruz in Five Sets
KENOSHA, Wis. — Returning home for the first time since January 20, the No. 6 ranked Carthage College men's volleyball team defeated No. 10 UC Santa Cruz 3-2 on Thursday evening. Final score: Carthage 3 - UC Santa Cruz 2. Location: Kenosha, Wisconsin - Tarble Arena. Records: No. 6...
CCIW Reveals Fall 2022 Dave Wrath And Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced the Fall 2022 Dave Wrath & Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference awards this afternoon with Carthage College student-athletes Sierra Sonnemaker from women's tennis and Cameron Fischer from men's cross country collecting Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference honors. The Jack...
Carthage Swim and Dive Named to 2022-23 Fall Scholar All-America Teams
Richmond, VA - The Carthage College men's and women's swimming and diving teams have been named to the Scholar All-America Team selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the Fall 2022 semester. Both the women's and men's teams posted a team GPA of 3.50...
Two Carthage executives honored as ‘Notable Leaders in Higher Education’
BizTimes Media recently recognized Carthage President John Swallow and Vice President Abigail Hanna as two of the region’s “Notable Leaders in Higher Education.”. In January, the Milwaukee media outlet featured the two senior administrators among 24 honorees from southeastern Wisconsin colleges and universities. Nominated by BizTimes staff and readers, recipients of the new award “demonstrate the quality of higher education leadership in the region and their dedication to developing the next generation of talent.”
What’s open on campus during J-Term break?
Check out the hours of operation below for Carthage buildings and services during J-Term break Friday, Feb. 3 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. Normal hours will resume Wednesday, Feb. 8 (unless stated otherwise). Barnes & Noble. Friday, Feb. 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5:...
