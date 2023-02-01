Read full article on original website
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
Hockey: Ohio's Division II team is much more than a JV team
Phillip Oberlin started Ohio's Division II hockey program in 2010, and, since then, the program has taken the ACHA by storm. The academically-driven group has racked up one regular season title, one playoff title as well as a trio of seasons where Ohio was the runner-up. In addition, the Division II team has four appearances in Regionals as well as one appearance in Nationals since its inception. Ohio University has always had top-tier hockey that was played by athletes attempting to bring back trophies and allure to Athens. However, Oberlin left the Division II program in 2018 to pursue other ventures. That meant that the team was placed in the hands of the students to not only run it, but keep it alive.
Women's Basketball: Ohio survives late push to take down Eastern Michigan, 65-55
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) was victorious Wednesday evening against Eastern Michigan (11-9, 3-6 MAC), who had won two of its last three games. After Ohio's last game against Ball State, freshman Jaya McClure and sophomore Kate Dennis emphasized the importance of sticking together as a team. They also mentioned the impact the team could still have on the season and finishing MAC play strong, that was evident in the team's performance tonight.
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks for second MAC win against Eastern Michigan
Ohio (3-16, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) is looking to pick up some steam with a win over Eastern Michigan (11-8, 3-5 MAC). Since 2005, the Bobcats and Eagles have had a very competitive series, but the Eagles have a slight edge. The Eagles have won 13 of the last 24 games between the two teams. Recently, however, the Bobcats have been the better team. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats have won three of the last four games. Last year the Bobcats beat the Eagles 66-53.
Lillian’s Lowdown: Why prospective students should choose OU
Deciding on a college can be a daunting and oftentimes nerve-wracking task. As prospective students flood the campus, taking tours and exploring their potential future, many leave wondering if Ohio University is the right place for them. In truth, OU has a lot to offer. OU boasts a beautiful campus...
Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition
Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
Weekender Main: F.A.C.E.S models strut their stuff this Sibs Weekend
There may not be an official fashion week in Athens, Ohio, but there are plenty of fashion shows. On Saturday, the Fascinating Alluring Chic Exciting Sensing (F.A.C.E.S.) Modeling Organization is putting on its annual Sibs Weekend fashion show in Baker Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. F.A.C.E.S. is a...
Local police staffing issues, OU's updated Ridges development plan and sports roundup
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This episode goes over the staffing issues Ohio...
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
1971 Arizona Jane Doe identified as Portsmouth, Ohio, woman
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Investigators have made a major break in an Arizona cold case from over 50 years ago by identifying the victim as a woman who was originally from Scioto County, Ohio. The case ran cold to identify a Jane Doe found murdered in an Arizona desert in 1971 but was reopened in […]
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Students discuss ignorant classroom comments
Unfortunately for students, it is a common experience to have been sitting in class and have a chill run down your spine as you hear a fellow classmate make an offensive comment. This situation is extremely uncomfortable for everyone involved – whether it is the professor, TA or student, no one wants to have to go through this.
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
Where are the heroes now?
Many of you may remember Jun as the Postmaster of the Portsmouth and Wheelersburg post offices. Like many of our hospice patients, Jun had can
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
